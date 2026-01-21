Huntsville Medical Assistant School to Open This Winter, Bringing Hands-On Healthcare Training to Walker County

Huntsville Medical Assistant School Pulse Healthcare System

Huntsville Medical Assistant School will open this winter, offering affordable, hands-on medical assistant training.

HUNTSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntsville Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its new campus this winter, expanding access to affordable, career-focused medical assistant education in Walker County and the surrounding Texas communities. The program is designed to help students quickly transition into the healthcare workforce through hands-on, practical training.The new campus will be located at 119 Medical Park Ln, Suite D, Huntsville, TX, and will offer a 18-week medical assistant program that blends online coursework with in-person lab training and real clinical experience. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and begin entry-level roles in clinics, physician offices, and outpatient healthcare settings.Huntsville Medical Assistant School has partnered with Pulse Huntsville Clinic , part of the Pulse Healthcare System, to provide students with hands-on training inside an active medical practice. Through this partnership, students will gain exposure to patient care, clinical procedures, and daily healthcare operations under the guidance of experienced professionals.“By opening new campuses like Huntsville, we’re helping address healthcare workforce needs while giving students access to education that leads directly to opportunity,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our hands-on model ensures graduates are prepared to succeed from day one.”Kendra Bradshaw, Program Manager, added, “This program is built to support students at every step—from their first day of class to their transition into the workforce. We’re excited to bring this opportunity to Huntsville and help students build meaningful healthcare careers.”Get more information or enroll in the school's website About Huntsville Medical Assistant School – TexasHuntsville Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 18-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and clinical experience to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready.Huntsville Medical Assistant School – Texas is located at 119 Medical Park Ln, Suite D, Huntsville, TX.About Pulse Huntsville ClinicPulse Huntsville Clinic, part of the Pulse Healthcare System, provides specialized cardiology and healthcare services with a focus on patient-centered care and advanced medical treatment. The clinic is committed to improving community health while supporting the education and training of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

