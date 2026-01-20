FunnL Launches Unified End-to-End B2B Growth Engine with Video Production and Social Media Services

FunnL- Your complete end-to-end growth engine

CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FunnL has launched social media management and video production services , expanding its B2B demand generation platform to include creative production capabilities. The new services, available immediately to clients, integrate brand content with outbound sales programs and intent-driven outreach within a single operating system.The expansion addresses a persistent coordination challenge in B2B growth: marketing teams manage brand visibility through external agencies while sales and demand generation operate separately, creating attribution gaps and fragmented workflows. FunnL's unified approach allows companies to connect social presence, video content, and pipeline development through one vendor with shared data infrastructure.FunnL has built a dedicated creative production team to deliver platform-specific social media content, short-form video (reels, shorts, social clips), long-form video (explainers, product demos, corporate stories), and creative direction for digital-first B2B audiences. These capabilities integrate with FunnL's existing infrastructure, which includes ICP development, multi-channel outreach, intent-based targeting, and sales appointment setting."B2B teams are under increasing pressure to connect brand activity directly to revenue outcomes," said Alpesh Kumar, COO of FunnL. "This expansion allows companies to align storytelling, social presence, and outbound execution within a single operating model. The goal is not more content or more outreach, but a clearer path from attention to pipeline."The addition reflects client demand for integrated solutions that eliminate the coordination overhead of managing separate vendors. By consolidating creative, social media, and demand generation functions, FunnL provides unified reporting on content performance, engagement metrics, and pipeline contribution across all channels.The expanded service portfolio is available to new and existing clients. Companies can integrate social media management and video production with current demand generation programs or engage these services independently.About FunnLFunnL is a global B2B demand generation and sales acceleration platform serving clients across North America and Europe. The company combines AI-powered outreach with human expertise to deliver end-to-end growth infrastructure, from ICP development and content production to multi-channel outreach and sales appointment setting. Operating from offices in Philadelphia, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, FunnL has supported over 450 clients worldwide and contributed to more than $4 billion in client revenue since 2013.

