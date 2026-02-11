Blueclone Networks Introduces Email Security Best Practices Guide to Protect Businesses from Email Compromise

Blueclone Networks educates business teams on Email Security best practices, helping organizations prevent phishing, reduce Business Email Compromise risk, and strengthen inbox protection across regulated industries.

Email security is no longer just an IT concern. It’s a business risk, a compliance issue, and a trust issue” — Milan Baria, CEO of Blueclone Networks

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueclone Networks, a trusted provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services for regulated industries, today announced the launch of its new Email Security Best Practices guide. This new resource is part of Blueclone’s expanding email security services, designed to help U.S. businesses prevent phishing attacks, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and inbox-driven cyber threats before they disrupt operations or violate compliance requirements.

Email remains the most common entry point for cyberattacks, and regulated organizations in healthcare, finance, legal, and professional services face growing exposure to email cybersecurity risks. Blueclone’s new guide provides practical, actionable steps businesses can apply immediately to strengthen business email security and reduce the risk of costly breaches.

Why Email Security Is Now a Business-Critical Issue

Despite advances in technology, most successful breaches still begin with a single email. Modern attacks are highly targeted, often impersonating trusted vendors, executives, or compliance notices. Business Email Compromise schemes, credential theft, and ransomware delivered through email continue to rise across the U.S., putting organizations at risk of financial loss, downtime, and regulatory penalties.

The new Blueclone resource distills more than two decades of real-world experience into a concise, easy-to-use guide that reinforces proven email security solutions and daily habits that protect inboxes in high-risk environments.

“Our new guide helps organizations understand real-world email threats and take practical steps to prevent Business Email Compromise and phishing attacks. Strong email protection starts with awareness, reinforced by the right security controls and services." said Milan Baria, CEO of Blueclone Networks.

What the Email Security Guide Covers

The Email Security Best Practices guide provides clear guidance for organizations evaluating or improving their email security services, including:

● How attackers exploit human behavior through phishing and BEC schemes

● Key warning signs employees must recognize before clicking links or opening attachments

● Everyday habits that strengthen frontline email protection

● Technical controls that modern email security companies recommend for SMBs

● How to build a security-aware culture that reduces human error

● A readiness checklist to identify gaps in current email protection services

Unlike generic awareness material, the guide focuses on practical steps that regulated organizations can apply immediately to reduce risk and improve compliance readiness.

Email Security Services Built for Regulated Industries

The guide supports Blueclone’s broader portfolio of email security solutions, which combine advanced filtering, secure email gateways, multi-factor authentication, phishing simulations, and managed monitoring. These email security services are designed to meet the needs of organizations subject to HIPAA, FINRA, PCI-DSS, and other regulatory frameworks.

By pairing education with technology, Blueclone helps businesses reduce exposure to Business Email Compromise, credential theft, and data leakage while maintaining productivity and usability.

Availability

The Email Security Best Practices guide is now available as a free resource on the Blueclone website. Organizations can also request a complimentary business email security assessment to evaluate current risks and receive a tailored roadmap for stronger email protection.

About Blueclone Networks

Founded in 2006, Blueclone Networks is a Princeton, NJ–based managed IT (MSP) and cybersecurity provider (MSSP) serving regulated industries across New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, and the NYC metro area. Blueclone delivers email security, managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and compliance-focused guidance that help organizations protect sensitive data, meet regulatory obligations, and operate with confidence.

