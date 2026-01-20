Printify Introduces Embroidery-Ready Fonts, Redefining Speed and Simplicity in Print-on-Demand Embroidery

A new free feature that lowers the learning curve of embroidery while unlocking faster, more scalable personalization for online sellers.

Embroidery has long been seen as complex and intimidating, especially for newer merchants. By introducing embroidery-ready fonts, we’re removing unnecessary friction from the process.” — Carolina Vitantonio, Product Marketing Manager at Printify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify, the leading print-on-demand (POD) platform empowering merchants worldwide, today announced the launch of embroidery-ready fonts, a new feature designed to remove one of the biggest barriers to selling embroidered products online. With embroidery-ready fonts , online sellers can now create text-based embroidery designs without any digitization delay, or fear of designs not passing the complex digitization process. These fonts have already gone through the full digitization process, with stitch patterns carefully mapped and optimized for embroidery production—making them ready to stitch.Traditionally, personalized embroidery requires a separate digitization step that can take up to 36 hours before an order can move to production. With Printify’s embroidery-ready fonts, that waiting time is reduced to zero, enabling faster product creation, quicker order fulfillment, and a smoother experience for both store owners and their customers.“Embroidery has long been seen as complex and intimidating, especially for newer merchants,” said Carolina Vitantonio, Product Marketing Manager at Printify. “By introducing embroidery-ready fonts, we’re removing unnecessary friction from the process and giving online sellers a reliable way to sell embroidered products at scale, without delays, or technical hurdles.”A First in the Print-on-Demand IndustryPrintify is currently the only POD provider on the market offering pre-digitized, embroidery-ready fonts. This innovation significantly lowers the entry barrier for users who want to experiment with embroidery for the first time, while also giving experienced sellers a powerful way to diversify their catalogs with premium quality products.The feature is particularly impactful for personalized products. Because the fonts are already digitized, merchants can offer custom embroidered text - such as names, initials, or short phrases - without triggering digitization on every order. Digitization is only required once if the design includes uploaded graphics or if the text is modified beyond standard use, such as being curved or heavily altered. For example, if a store owner offers a heart graphic paired with customizable text using embroidery-ready fonts, the design is digitized just once to account for the graphic element. After that initial setup, every subsequent order with different personalized text goes straight into production, with no additional digitization required, ensuring fast turnaround even at scale.Built for Scale, Designed for MerchantsBy eliminating repetitive digitization steps, embroidery-ready fonts streamline the entire personalization workflow. Store owners can confidently sell text-based personalized embroidery at higher volumes, knowing that production remains fast, predictable, and cost-efficient.This launch also reflects Printify’s broader commitment to improving its personalization tools, making them richer, more intuitive, and better aligned with how print-on-demand merchants actually work.And importantly, this added value comes at no extra cost.What’s NextEmbroidery-ready fonts are just one step in Printify’s ongoing investment in making advanced embroidery customization more accessible to everyone. They also pair seamlessly with Printify’s broader focus on end-buyer personalization tools and automation, an area where the company aims to lead the industry.As Printify continues to enhance its personalization capabilities, online sellers can expect even more tools designed to help them grow, experiment, and scale, without added complexity.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print on demand platform connecting creators with the world’s top print providers. With over 1,300 products and global production partners, Printify empowers anyone to design, sell, and ship custom products, all without managing inventory.

