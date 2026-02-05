New Romantic Thriller 'Your Story Told by Another' Explores the Depths of the Soul Amidst International Intrigue

Your Story Told by Another by Stanley Livingstone

South Texas author Stanley Livingstone debuts "Your Story Told by Another," a romantic thriller following a soul-searching quest amidst the Russian-Ukraine war.

This book is for anyone who has an appetite for adventure, says Livingstone. “It’s about diving into the depths of your own soul – depths you may not even know exist.” — Stanley Livingstone

SOUTH TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Stanley Livingstone announces the release of his debut novel, Your Story told by Another, a gripping romantic thriller that weaves an international quest with a deep psychological exploration of the human spirit.Your Story Told by Another follows Jacob, an imaginative protagonist caught in suspenseful conflicts with his family, his lovers, and himself. Shaped by mysterious forces, Jacob is thrust into a dangerous underworld of international crime. His journey takes readers on an epic trail through the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where he must navigate friendship, love, and the “underlying infernos of deceit” that threatens his reality.“This book is for anyone who has an appetite for adventure,” says Livingstone. “It’s about packing bags for overseas travel, but more importantly, it’s about diving into the depths of your own soul – depths you may not even know exist.”The novel challenges readers to walk in Jacob’s footsteps as he discovers betrayal from those he trusts most and learns the mystery of “Providence” that guides all paths. The story culminates in a search for a “Golden Key” to treasure that Livingstone believes belongs to every reader.Your Story Told by Another is available now at StanleyLivingstone.net, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo, and major bookstores everywhere.About the author: Stanley Livingstone is a novelist focused on stories that blend high-stakes adventure with internal transformation. For media interviews or review copies, please contact the author at AmericanHegira@gmail.com.###

