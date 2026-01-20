LovedByAI Logo

LovedByAI launches a WordPress plugin to help small businesses earn organic mentions in AI answers as OpenAI prepares to roll out its first ad products.

Small businesses generally do not have the budget to win an ad auction against a national brand” — Niv Penso

- OpenAI will begin testing ads in the U.S. for Free and "Go" tier users in the coming weeks.

- LovedByAI helps WordPress sites improve "AI mentions readiness" to earn organic mentions within AI responses.

- The plugin is designed for small businesses that cannot compete in high-cost ad auctions.

OpenAI recently announced it will begin testing advertisements within ChatGPT in the coming weeks. The tests will focus on logged-in adults in the United States using the Free tier or the $8 per month ChatGPT Go tier. As AI answers become a primary distribution layer for information, LovedByAI has launched a WordPress plugin to help small businesses appear in these answers organically.

The Shift to Pay-to-Play:

The introduction of ads creates a new surface where visibility is often tied to budget. OpenAI plans to place ads at the bottom of answers. These will be clearly labeled. While the company stated that ads will not influence the answer itself, the presence of paid placements creates a competitive gap.

Most small businesses do not have the resources to compete against large enterprise budgets in ad auctions. However, the more significant opportunity is appearing inside the answer itself. When an AI provides a recommendation or a factual summary, it mentions specific brands and sources. LovedByAI focuses on this organic layer, helping smaller sites become the information that AI engines retrieve.

Organic AI Visibility for Small Businesses:

Most small business owners know about optimizing for Google search (SEO) and implement it to some extent. SEO relies on keywords, a concept most business owners understand. However, AI models are different and rely more on "semantic search" and vector data to retrieve answers. If a website’s infrastructure isn’t optimized for this, the business often fails to appear in AI-generated responses. In fact, 28% of ChatGPT's most cited sources have zero organic presence according to a recent report by Ahrefs.

To help business owners navigate this transition, LovedByAI recently released a technical review of the best AI SEO and GEO plugins for WordPress in 2026, comparing legacy tools with new-age optimization strategies.

LovedByAI serves as an automated bridge between existing website content and the specific technical requirements of generative AI engines. The process is completely automated. Users do not need to become generative search experts to see results, but they can still monitor the specific changes the plugin makes to their site.

How LovedByAI Works:

Rather than making direct changes to a site’s existing code, content, or design, the plugin creates a dedicated AI layer. This infrastructure is optimized for AI systems in terms of structure and content, a practice used by industry leaders such as VWO. Its main features include:

- GEO Gap Analysis: The plugin scans the WordPress site to identify structural and content issues that prevent AI systems from understanding the business.

- AI Optimization Layer: It generates a layer optimized for AI bots to ensure the site data is readable by semantic search models.

- AI Visibility Reporting: Business owners can access reports showing which bots mention them, which content drives the most AI traffic, and what content the AI models prefer.

“Small businesses generally do not have the budget to win an ad auction against a national brand,” said Niv Penso, Co-Founder of LovedByAI. “If they want to be part of the conversation in ChatGPT, they have to earn it by being the most relevant source. Our tool helps them do that.”

“You can buy space near the answer. Or you can become the source inside the answer,” Niv said. “The introduction of ads does not change the fact that users value credible information. We want to help businesses focus on being the most relevant source, because ads do not replace the value of a direct organic mention.”

OpenAI has confirmed that ads will appear for users on the Free and Go tiers. Higher tiers, including Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise, will remain ad-free. The company has emphasized that the core AI answers will remain independent of paid placements. LovedByAI is designed to ensure small businesses remain visible regardless of the tier the end-user is using.

About LovedByAI

LovedByAI is the #1 WordPress plugin for GEO. Learn more at lovedby.ai

