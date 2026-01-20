Capital Group of Companies Sponsors Defender of the Nation Award at Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet

Thomas "Rick" Hughes, CEO of Capital Group of Companies and Lieutenant Colonel Special Forces TJ Fera present the 2025 Defender of the Nation Award to Kouri Crum of Virginia Military Institute at the Bronko Nagurski Awards dinner in Charlotte, NC.

Thomas “Rick” Hughes presents Defender of the Nation Award

We're honored to recognize students who balance the demands of a military education with athletic excellence.” — Thomas "Rick" Hughes, CEO of Capital Group of Companies

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the fifth consecutive year, the Capital Group of Companies has sponsored the Defender of the Nation Award, which is presented annually at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet. Each year Capital dedicates the profits of one of its product lines to support the prestigious honor recognizing the nation’s top defensive players. The awards are presented by the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club.The Charlotte Touchdown Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit sports-social organization founded in 1990 to promote high school, collegiate, and professional football in the Charlotte, North Carolina region. The Club’s activities focus community attention on the outstanding citizenship, scholarship, sportsmanship, and leadership of area athletes and coaches. Funds raised through individual and corporate support benefit the Touchdown Club’s scholarship efforts.At the December 8, 2025 awards dinner, CBS Sports Studio Host Adam Zucker served as Master of Ceremonies, with keynote speaker Brian Bosworth addressing attendees. Capital Group of Companies founder and CEO Thomas “Rick” Hughes presented the 2025 Defender of the Nation Award to Virginia Military Institute’s Kouri Crum.The Defender of the Nation Award honors exceptional student-athletes from the nation’s military academies and leading ROTC programs, recognizing their dedication and achievements both on and off the field. Additional information about the award is available at: https://touchdownclub.com/ press-releases "We're honored to recognize students who balance the demands of a military education with athletic excellence," said Thomas "Rick" Hughes, CEO of Capital Group of Companies. "Their commitment to military training while pursuing their education represents the highest caliber of character and dedication."About Capital Group of CompaniesThe Capital Group of Companies comprises four unique companies serving the automotive industry:Capital Processing Systems provides state-of-the-art finance and insurance products, administration, insurance, and reinsurance services to complement dealership and shareholder financial goals.Capital Automotive provides finance and insurance department development services that give dealerships the competitive edge needed to meet and exceed their goals.Brookmont Insurance Company is a direct-write insurance company specializing in contractual liability coverage for service contract and warranty risks.DataDot Dealer Services offers an advanced vehicle anti-theft deterrent system.Dealers/Industry personnel attending the black-tie event included:Bill Cole, Cole Auto OutletTommy Cole, Cole ChevroletBrad Greene, Cole ChevroletCharlie Cole, Cole Harley DavidsonChaz Cole, Cole Harley DavidsonMark Ficken, Mark Ficken Ford LincolnApril Ficken, Mark Ficken Ford LincolnJonathon LeRose, Mid-State Chevrolet, Mid-State Ford, Northside Chevrolet, Northside CDJRFRodney LeRose II, Mid-State Chevrolet, Mid-State Ford, Northside Chevrolet, Northside CDJRFLuke LeRose, Mid-State Chevrolet, Mid-State Ford, Northside Chevrolet, Northside CDJRFJared Wyrick, West Virginia Dealers AssociationCapital offers unique sponsorship opportunities for dealers through the program known as America’s Most Patriotic Dealers. For more information, contact Capital at (855) 919-8777 or inquiry@capital.email.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.