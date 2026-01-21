Innovate International Opens New Dubai Office under Innovate LLC-FZ and Appoints Managing Director for South-EMEA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovate International announces the opening of its new regional office in Dubai under the legal entity Innovate LLC-FZ, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion across the Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe. The appointment of Georges Lemire as Managing South-EMEA gives him responsibility for developing business across all three regions, reinforcing Innovate’s long-term growth strategy while maintaining its global headquarters in Malta.From the new Dubai office, Georges will lead regional partner development, reseller enablement and the rollout of Innovate’s managed IT services through a partner-led distribution model. The new presence strengthens Innovate’s reach and positions the company closer to customers requiring fast, reliable and secure IT operations.Innovate LLC-FZ is supported by Innovate’s established service hub in Malta, where a team of 40 engineers provides 24/7 multilingual support, advanced cybersecurity capabilities, full IT infrastructure implementation, managed services, business process outsourcing, and data management solutions to organisations operating in aviation, logistics, hospitality, finance, and other regulated enterprise environments. The combination of a regional base in Dubai and centralised engineering expertise in Malta enables Innovate to deliver consistent, enterprise-grade services across the wider South-EMEA region.The expansion is further reinforced by Innovate’s strategic relationship with Morbit, a leader in platform-management technology. Together, the organisations will deliver scalable, data-driven solutions that strengthen digital resilience and support customers as they modernise their IT operations.Meeting the Regions’ Critical IT RequirementsOrganisations across the Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe face rapid digitalisation, rising cybersecurity threats and a shortage of skilled IT professionals. Innovate’s managed services model addresses these challenges by providing continuous monitoring, maintenance and protection of critical systems.“In the South-EMEA market, business moves fast and technology must move faster,” said Georges Lemire, Managing Director South-EMEA of Innovate LLC-FZ. “Our role is to give organisations the IT strength of a large enterprise without the cost or complexity. We focus on speed, reliability and trust, the foundations of modern business across these regions.”Statement from the Group Managing DirectorJoel Spiteri Duca, Group Managing Director of Innovate International, commented:“The launch of Innovate LLC-FZ in Dubai is an important milestone for Innovate International. It strengthens our presence in one of the most dynamic business regions while preserving our operational core in Malta. With Georges leading our expansion across the Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe we are well positioned to support the next decade of digital growth across South-EMEA. This is a new chapter for Innovate, and we are excited for what comes next.”About Innovate InternationalInnovate International is a leading provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions to enterprises and public-sector organisations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in Malta, the company operates through regional offices including Innovate LLC-FZ in Dubai, supported by a central engineering team of forty certified specialists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.