Sport, Arts and Culture signs cooperation agreement with FIFA

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture of South Africa, Hon. Gayton McKenzie, today signed a cooperation agreement between the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) and FIFA Development Zurich AG, establishing a fully supported FIFA Regional Development Office in Johannesburg.

The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Rabat with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The agreement provides a framework for South Africa to facilitate FIFA’s administrative, movement and operational activities in the country, while FIFA assumes responsibility for funding and staffing the Regional Office, which will serve South Africa and neighbouring countries.

DSAC’s obligations will include visa assistance, customs support and liaison with relevant authorities, with FIFA carrying the full costs for office operations, personnel and programme delivery.

Speaking from Rabat, Minister McKenzie said the signing “marks a practical step toward strengthening football development in Southern Africa”.

“This agreement is about ensuring that development projects, coaching support, technical programmes and administrative capacity are accessible within our region,” the Minister said.

“The Regional Office will allow FIFA to work more closely with our football federations, and while it is hosted in South Africa, it is intended as a resource for the whole Southern African football family.”

The Minister acknowledged the significance of the location and timing.

“It is fitting that we sign this agreement during AFCON and here in Morocco,” he said.

“Morocco has delivered a tournament of exceptional standard. The venues, logistics and public participation have demonstrated professionalism and true continental capability.”

Minister McKenzie commended FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Kingdom of Morocco for their contributions to the growth of African football.

“CAF and the Moroccan government have shown how well Africa can stage major competitions. We congratulate them, the teams and supporters on what has been a highly successful tournament,” he said.

“South Africa is committed to playing its part so that African talent, administrations and competitions continue to progress.”

The Minister reiterated that the agreement reinforces South Africa’s broader intention to expand collaboration with FIFA and CAF in areas that benefit communities, youth participation and football ecosystems across the region.

“Our role is to help open the door. FIFA carries the investment and delivery responsibilities, while we ensure that we are a welcoming and enabling host,” he said.

The establishment of a FIFA Regional Development Office in Johannesburg is expected to provide concrete operational and developmental advantages for South Africa and its neighbours.

FIFA’s regional offices serve as daily points of contact for member associations, helping deliver development programmes, technical support and capacity building tailored to local needs.

They help drive initiatives under the FIFA Forward programme, which has channelled more than USD 1 billion (R16.5 billion) into African football since 2016, supporting youth football, women’s leagues, infrastructure and federation governance.

For South Africa, hosting a regional office means faster access to expertise, coaching pathways, referee development, strategic planning support and more efficient programme funding.

Neighbouring countries are also expected to benefit as the office strengthens regional networks, reduces administrative bottlenecks and deepens cooperation among associations.

The presence of the office is likely to stimulate wider social and economic benefits, ranging from community sport participation and youth engagement to new employment opportunities in coaching, officiating and sport management.

As Africa continues expanding its global football footprint, including through the coming 2030 FIFA World Cup matches in Morocco, this agreement positions South Africa as a key partner in continental football development.

