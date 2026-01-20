Gauteng Roads and Transport on Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate operations

The Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate (GTI) recorded strong enforcement outcomes during the week of 12 to 18 January 2026, demonstrating sustained commitment to road safety as schools reopened across the province.

As part of the Department of Roads and Transport’s E Thoma Ka Wena/It Starts With You campaign, GTI operations targeted key violations across Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, with particular focus on scholar and public transport safety.

During the reporting period, officers issued a combined 1 790 infringement notices. This included 777 handwritten AARTO and Section 56 notices in Tshwane and Johannesburg, and 1 013 e-Force infringements – the majority recorded in Johannesburg – reflecting effective use of technology-driven enforcement to address speeding and other critical violations.

Law enforcement also removed 93 unroadworthy and non-compliant vehicles from the road network through discontinue notices, while 16 vehicles were impounded in Tshwane as part of decisive action against persistent offenders.

Crime-related interventions led to five arrests in Johannesburg, including suspects detained for drunk driving, bribery and illegal immigration, highlighting the integrated approach between traffic enforcement and crime prevention.

Operations targeting scholar transport safety yielded significant results:

57 minibuses operating without valid licence discs

153 minibus drivers operating without valid driving licences

74 minibuses discontinued for non-compliance

MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the results demonstrated that consistent enforcement works. “These numbers tell us that our officers are on the ground, doing the work, and holding lawbreakers accountable. As we welcome learners back to school, we’re sending a clear message: scholar transport operators must comply with the law, or face the consequences,” said Diale-Tlabela.

The Department’s enforcement operations will continue throughout 2026 as part of sustained efforts to promote road safety, ensure compliance with traffic laws and protect commuters across Gauteng. Motorists and public transport operators are urged to adhere to road traffic regulations, ensure vehicles are roadworthy and comply with all legal requirements.

