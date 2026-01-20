North West Provincial Legislature resumes hearings on allegations made by Naledi Municipality Mayor, 26 to 30 Jan

The North West Provincial Legislature’s Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate allegations made by the Mayor of Naledi Local Municipality, Cllr Clifton J Groep, against Member(s) of the Legislature will resume its work from Monday, 26 January to Friday, 30 January 2026.

This follows the conclusion of the first round of some witness testimonies during the Committee’s sittings held from 24 to 27 November 2025, as well as the extension of the Committee’s mandate by the Legislature until 31 March 2026, to allow sufficient time for the completion of its work.

The forthcoming sittings will commence with the continuation of testimony by Mr Thabo Appolus, former Director: Corporate Services at the Naledi Local Municipality. Evidence will continue to be led by Pule Seleka, Senior Counsel.

The hearings will take place at the Sun City Convention Centre, daily from 09h00.

Members of the media are invited to cover the hearings, subject to the Legislature’s standard accreditation and access protocols. Members of the public are advised that the hearings will be streamed live on the Legislature’s official Facebook page.

The Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee, Hon Nathan Oliphant, reaffirmed that the Committee continues to execute its work in a manner that is fair, transparent and consistent with the principles of natural justice and the Legislature’s constitutional oversight responsibilities, and emphasised that the Committee will not pre-empt the outcome of its deliberations.

Members of the public and interested stakeholders are encouraged to access the Ad Hoc Committee webpage for more information on the work of the Committee at https://nwpl.gov.za/adhoc-on-premier/.

Further details regarding the programme and procedural arrangements will be communicated in due course.

