President Cyril Ramaphosa determines salary increment for public office-bearers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a determination to increase, with effect 1 April 2026, the salary of public office-bearers.

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers recommended 4.1% salary increment for all public office bearers.

Having considered the Commission’s recommendations and its impact on the fiscus, the President however decided to increase the salary of public office-bearers by 4.1% and 3.8% in different categories.

The increase of 4.1% applies to judges, magistrates, traditional leaders and members of independent constitutional institutions.

The increase of 3.8% applies to Members of the National Executive, Members of Parliament, members of provincial executive councils and members of provincial legislatures.

President Ramaphosa’s determination follows his consideration of recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers is mandated in terms of section 219(1), (2) and (5) of the Constitution, read with section 8(4) of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers Act, 1997 (Act No. 92 of 1997), to make annual recommendations relating to the salaries and/or the upper limits of the salaries, allowances, and benefits of the public office-bearers.

In arriving at its decision, the Independent Commission is required in terms of section 8(6) of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers Act, 1997, to consider the following:

The role, status, duties, functions and responsibilities of the office-bearers concerned;

Affordability of different levels of remuneration of public office-bearers;

Current principles and levels of remuneration, particularly in respect of organs of state;

Inflation;

Available resources of the State; and

Public Service remuneration levels.

President Ramaphosa appreciates the diligence and integrity with which the Commission developed its recommendations.

