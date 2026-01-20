Premier Alan Winde calls for better resourcing at Kraaifontein Police Station

To address major public concern regarding policing in Cape Town and to address challenges facing the South African Police Service (SAPS), Premier Alan Winde yesterday conducted an oversight visit to the Kraaifontein Police Station in Cape Town.

“The residents of Kraaifontein are understandably concerned and frustrated by the impact of violent crime on their daily lives.

Through these oversight visits, I want to engage directly with priority SAPS precinct leadership to ensure that everything is being done to tackle crime head-on,” said Premier Winde. He added that crime-fighting and prevention are critical to building an environment conducive to economic growth. “In addition to decisive policing, we need to see strong economic growth that creates jobs. This is the most effective way to drive down crime,” he stressed.

The visit forms part of a critical oversight programme that will focus on key high-crime precincts. The purpose is to ensure that SAPS is doing everything possible to tackle crime. To this end, the Premier will also be meeting with acting Minister of Police Professor Firoz Cachalia early next month to discuss ways in which to bolster policing.

Kraaifontein is among the areas experiencing persistently high levels of crime, making it a priority focus for government monitoring and intervention. During the visit to Kraaifontein SAPS, Premier Winde engaged with leadership and members at the station. He received detailed briefings on current crime trends within the Kraaifontein policing precinct, including violent crime, property-related offences, and gang-related activity, as well as the pressure this places on personnel and resources.

The Premier also engaged directly with officers to better understand their day-to-day experiences.

Premier Winde was taken on a walk-through of the police station to assess infrastructure and working conditions. This included an evaluation of office space, holding cells, and operational areas, with a focus on how infrastructure impacts service delivery, staff morale, and the ability of officers to respond effectively to crime.

Key challenges highlighted during the visit included:

The effective functioning of the Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum (CPF);

A shortage of operational vehicles; and

The need for improved utilisation of crime intelligence, technology, and innovation.

Addressing SAPS members during the visit, Premier Winde acknowledged the difficult conditions under which officers operate and reaffirmed the Western Cape Government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance safety and law enforcement effectiveness, through close collaboration and by fixing crime intelligence.

The Premier added, “These engagements are about taking the concerns of residents to SAPS leadership and ensuring that every possible intervention is explored to improve safety and protect our residents.”

Premier Winde concluded by reiterating that community safety remains a top priority for the provincial government and that regular oversight visits will continue across the Western Cape to ensure accountability, identify challenges, and drive coordinated action to make communities safer.

