ANY.RUN Highlights Sharp Rise in Threat Activity and Phishing at Scale in Malware Trends Report 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, announced the release of its annual Malware Trends Overview Report: 2025.

The report summarizes the year’s global threat landscape and shares insights into key cyber threats, malware, and phishing campaigns. The analysis is based on ANY.RUN’s global community with contributions from over 15,000 SOC teams based in 195 countries.

𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

· The report reveals a significant surge in malicious activity throughout 2025, driven by the growing scale of cybercrime operations.

· A notable trend identified in the report is the dominance of credential-stealing malware and remote access threats, which saw activity triple compared to the previous year. These threats remain a primary entry point for attackers targeting organizations of all sizes.

· Phishing-as-a-service platforms capable of bypassing multi-factor authentication emerged as a major force in 2025, enabling attackers to operate at unprecedented scale and efficiency.

· Attacker techniques increasingly shifted toward stealth, persistence, and trust abuse. Techniques designed to evade detection and maintain long-term access became far more prevalent.

Overall, the Malware Trends Overview Report 2025 paints a picture of a threat landscape where fewer, more capable adversaries drive disproportionate impact, and where organizations must rely on early detection, behavioral visibility, and fresh threat intelligence to stay ahead.

The full report featuring exact figures and malware rankings is now available on the ANY.RUN’s cybersecurity blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN develops solutions for malware analysis and threat hunting. Its interactive malware analysis sandbox is trusted by over 600,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide and enables hands-on investigation of threats targeting Windows, Linux, and Android systems.

ANY.RUN’s threat intelligence solutions, including Threat Intelligence Lookup and Threat Intelligence Feeds, help security teams identify indicators of compromise, enrich alerts with context, and investigate incidents at early stages for proactive defense.

