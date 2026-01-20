JOHN HUGHES GOLF CLIENTS SCORE AROUND THE WORLD IN 2025

It’s a tradition at John Hughes Golf to celebrate student wins. In 2025, current and former students delivered outstanding tournament success worldwide.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many of the golfers who attend one-day or multi-day golf schools at John Hughes Golf, located in the greater Orlando, Florida area, are amateurs looking to improve their game, others have more professional goals. John Hughes, the organization's president and CEO, and his expert team of teachers are highly qualified to prepare golfers for the professional circuit. From preteens to senior citizens, golf offers professional opportunities at every age, and the coaches at John Hughes Golf have enjoyed seeing their students succeed in all age groups and around the world in 2025.Several young students from John Hughes Golf saw significant success in the second half of 2025. Mirah Mijumbi and Evan Pratt won state and regional tournaments in Florida, securing exciting victories and qualifying for the next level of competition. Madden Hahn, while just 13 years old, contributed to his high school team’s championship win at the Florida Class 1A Boys District 9 tournament. His individual score tied for second place in the tournament. Right at the end of 2025, Madden also won the Manatee Junior Golf Tour Championship in December.Gaige Lewis, from Springfield, Missouri, had a strong showing at the National Preview Tournament in Las Vegas and also performed well at the MSSU Fall Invitational. Gaige is just one of several young people that John Hughes and his instructors have helped break into the college/junior circuit, and they are excited to follow the progress of these great players as they go on to play in bigger and better events.Not all victories are professional in nature–John Hughes encourages students to let the organization know about new personal best scores and other milestones. Golfers often attend a golf school with specific improvement goals, such as shooting under 90 or matching their age on 18 holes. Many success stories are featured in the John Hughes Golf blog's monthly “client accomplishments” posts. In addition to these successes, many clients achieved their first aces ever, thanks to improved tee-shot performance while studying with John Hughes Golf.2026 will no doubt bring many more accomplishments for the students who study at John Hughes Golf, both professional and personal. As the organization continues to expand its reach through virtual golf coaching and the addition of more instructors, John Hughes looks forward to hearing about more tournament wins, team victories, and personal new low scores from across the United States and around the world.Students with both professional and amateur aspirations can book appointments at John Hughes Golf for golf schools ranging from half-day to full-day and beyond. At www.johnhughesgolf.com , golfers can also learn about virtual coaching options and sign up to receive expert instruction online.

