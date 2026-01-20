Calcò Speaks in Mexico City: Cross-Border E-Signatures and International Trade Reality

Signed, Sealed, Delivered? Join us at the ABA International Law Section – Americas Conference in Mexico City for a timely discussion on cross-border e-signatures, notarial digitalisation, and global recognition—with practical insights for international law Avv. Dipl.-Jur. Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo, founder of Switzerland’s first holistic law firm, will speak at the ABA International Law Section Americas Conference CLE panel on cross-border e-signatures. Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo Holistic Law Firm — Switzerland’s first holistic law firm, integrating legal strategy, leadership, and wellbeing.

Companies need a clear strategy—so they don’t lose time, face re-signing, or discover too late that a document won’t be recognized where it must be enforced” — Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo to Speak at the ABA International Law Section Americas Conference CLE Program

Signed, Sealed, Delivered? Navigating E-Signatures Across Borders—U.S., Mexico, Brazil and European Perspectives

Avv. Dipl.-Jur. Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo, Swiss-Italian business attorney, international keynote speaker, and founder of Switzerland’s first holistic law firm, will speak at the American Bar Association (ABA) International Law Section (ILS) Americas Conference in a CLE program titled “Signed, Sealed, Delivered? Navigating E-Signatures Across Borders—U.S., Mexico, Brazil and European Perspectives.”

Program details

When & Where: Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm — Hyatt Regency Mexico City.

Sponsoring Committee: International Private Client

Co-Sponsoring Committee(s): Conference Planning Committee; International Contracts

Program Co-Chair:

Wences Gracia, Managing Partner, Gracia Zubiri Abogados, Zaragoza, Spain

Program Co-Chair / Moderator:

Ben Rosen, Managing Partner, Rosen Law, Los Cabos, Mexico

Speakers:

Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo, Owner, Holistic Law Firm, Zurich, Switzerland

Lucía Canut Grávalos, Chief Technology Officer, ColorIURIS S.L., Zaragoza, Spain

Heitor Carmássio Miranda, Lead Counsel – LatinAm, DocuSign, São Paulo, Brazil

Linda García de Alba Gayón, Partner, GAGL Abogados, S.C., Mexico City, Mexico

In today’s digital-first legal environment, international lawyers face a dual challenge: ensuring enforceability of e-signatures in cross-border transactions and navigating complex government-mandated e-signature requirements to conduct business.

The program unites expert global in-house counsel and private practitioners to examine how electronic signatures are treated under each jurisdiction’s legal framework. Panelists will explore practical issues such as electronic powers of attorney across jurisdictions, mandatory advanced e-signatures for contracts and tax filings, authentication protocols, evidentiary standards, compliance, and best practices to support enforceability worldwide—including notarial digitalisation and cross-border recognition in real-world transactions.

Calcò Labbruzzo will contribute a Swiss perspective that is highly relevant to international trade: Switzerland’s digitalisation remains comparatively limited and differs significantly from canton to canton, which can clash with international expectations of counterparties, banks, and authorities. She will also address a frequent friction point in practice: the gap between what may be legally acceptable and what is required by internal corporate signing programs and platform workflows.

“This CLE session is crucial for business owners operating internationally,” said Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo. “Cross-border recognition is the real stress test. Notarization requirements, evidence standards, government portals, and even internal corporate signing programs can vary widely. Companies need a clear strategy—so they don’t lose time, face re-signing, or discover too late that a document won’t be recognized where it must be enforced.”

About Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo

Avv. Dipl.-Jur. Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo is a Swiss-Italian business attorney and international keynote speaker. She is the founder of Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo Holistic Law Firm (Zurich, 2022) — the first Swiss holistic law firm — integrating law, leadership, and wellbeing to support high-net-worth individuals and companies in cross-border legal matters, inheritance planning, and digital compliance. She is a member of the ABA International Law Section and serves on the International Private Clients and Art & Cultural Heritage Law Committees.

Contact

Avv. Dipl.-Jur. Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo

Dominique Calcò Labbruzzo Holistic Law Firm

Bachmannweg 9, 8046 Zürich, Switzerland

calco@holistic-law.com

+41 78 876 82 43

holistic-law.com

Legal Disclaimer:

