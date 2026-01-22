UK Medical Doctor Launches Calm Down: A Weekly Newsletter on the Science of Calm and Creativity

Picture of Dr Shaady Harrison

New publication translates neuroscience into practical tools for professionals navigating modern work and life

Calm Down is about working with our biology rather than fighting it, and creating the conditions where good thinking can actually happen” — Dr Shaady Harrison

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid growing concern about distraction, burnout and cognitive overwhelm, Dr Shaady Harrison, a British medical doctor and writer, has launched Calm Down, a weekly newsletter exploring how modern environments shape attention, stress and cognitive load.Written for thoughtful professionals, leaders and creatives navigating complex, demanding lives, Calm Down examines how modern lifestyles affect the brain and nervous system, and how small, realistic shifts can improve focus, decision-making and creative output.“When people feel scattered, rushed or overwhelmed, we tend to assume the problem is personal,” says Shaady. “In reality, it’s often environmental. Our nervous systems are responding exactly as they have evolved to – to speed, pressure and stimulation. Calm Down is about working with our biology rather than fighting it, and creating the conditions where good thinking can actually happen.”Positioned as an alternative to fast-fix and often unproven wellness culture, Calm Down returns to the biological and psychological conditions that have supported human functioning for thousands of years. Each edition blends neuroscience, psychology and lived experience, translating complex science into measured, practical insights readers can apply at work, at home and in their relationships.Drawing from her background in medicine and psychology, Shaady explores themes ranging from technology and rest to creativity, stress and modern burnout.Calm Down is published every Thursday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.