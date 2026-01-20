Navrogen Granted Composition and Use Patent to Humoral Immuno-Oncology Factor Antagonist NAV-005 to Treat Cancer

Our NAV-005 antagonist binds the immunosuppressive HIO-1 factor and blocks its ability to suppress mAb, TCE and ADC efficacy, offering a novel therapeutic option for patients with HIO-positive cancers” — Nicholas Nicolaides, President and CEO

CHEYNEY, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navrogen , Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing antibody-based therapies and humoral immunosuppressive factor antagonists to treat cancer, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company Patent No. 12,516,096. The patent covers Navrogen’s humoral immuno-oncology (HIO) factor antagonist NAV-005 to treat humoral immunosuppressed cancers including lymphoma, multiple myeloma, lung, breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers.HIO factors are tumor-derived proteins that bind to IgG1-type antibodies (mAbs), T-cell engagers (TCEs) and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that in turn change their dynamic structure leading to suppressed antibody-mediated cytotoxicity against target cells. HIO-factor binding to mAbs results in allosteric changes that perturb their ability to engage with natural killer (NK) cells through the CD16a Fc-receptor, thereby impairing humoral immune-mediated tumor cytotoxicity. HIO factor binding to TCEs alters the spatial distancing of the tumor antigen and T-cell CD3 binding domains leading to suboptimal tumor/T-cell synapse, while HIO factor binding to ADCs results in reduced ADC tumor cell internalization, a requisite for maximal ADC target cell killing.“We have applied our proprietary platform technology to discover and develop HIO factor antagonists to address the unmet need of patients with humoral immunosuppressed cancers,” stated Dr. Nicholas Nicolaides, Chief Executive Officer of Navrogen. “Many cancers are treated with IgG1-type therapeutic mAbs, TCEs and/or ADCs that are susceptible to HIO-factor suppression. Our unique HIO-refractory agents and antagonists, such as NAV-005 that binds with high affinity to the HIO-1 factor (MUC16/CA125) and blocks HIO-1’s ability to engage with and suppress IgG1-type therapeutic agents offer the medical community alternative therapies to address patients with HIO-positive cancers for which current therapies are suboptimal.”The company is currently advancing several of these agents towards proof-of-concept clinical trials.About NavrogenNavrogen is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery of tumor-produced Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) factors that are associated with suppressed humoral immunity, poor prognosis and limited therapeutic response of immune-mediated anti-cancer therapies. The company’s mission is to develop best and first-in-class agents that can overcome the immunosuppressive effects of HIO factors by employing its proprietary screening and engineering technologies as well as diagnostic assays that can identify patients whose tumors produce HIO factors to advise physicians on therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.navrogen.com Inquiries:Nicholas NicolaidesPresident and Chief Executive Officer610-399-2717

