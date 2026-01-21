PlanoHero Launches Wizora: The AI Assistant Transforming Retail Merchandising

Wizora

The new AI assistant transforms retail analytics into real-time insights and actionable recommendations.

In today’s fast-paced retail world, every minute in decision-making impacts results. Wizora, the AI assistant within the PlanoHero, gives retailers instant insights and actionable recommendations” — Antonina Filinska, CEO of Datawiz.io

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlanoHero has announced the launch of Wizora — an AI assistant designed to revolutionize merchandising analytics for retail chains. Wizora leverages advanced artificial intelligence to transform complex retail data into instant insights and actionable recommendations, helping retailers make faster, smarter decisions.PlanoHero is developed by Datawiz.io , a leading IT company specializing in retail solutions.Wizora works on top of leading language models (OpenAI and Claude) combined with PlanoHero’s retail intelligence layer. The assistant understands merchandising data — including planograms, store layouts, fixtures, product layouts, sales, and stock levels — and provides:- instant insights into assortment and display performance;- recommendations to improve shelf layouts and sales;- identify profit losses across stores, categories, or products;- suggest assortment and planogram optimizations;Wizora in Action: From Insights to Intelligent MerchandisingData-Driven InsightsWizora analyzes sales performance, shelf metrics, and planogram layouts to identify underperforming products, missed sales opportunities, and layout inefficiencies.Actionable RecommendationsGet instant, clear guidance on how to improve your planograms:- Which SKUs need more or fewer facings?- How to group products for better visibility and higher turnover?- Which layout changes can drive category growth?Context-Aware ExplanationsWizora doesn’t just give answers — it explains why. It evaluates specific planogram and store data to justify every recommendation, helping retail teams understand what works and what doesn’t.Seamless Integration with Merchandising WorkflowAll insights appear directly inside the PlanoHero workspace — no need to switch tabs, export data, or use separate dashboards. Wizora turns complex analysis into simple, ready-to-apply actions.Continuous LearningWith every update, Wizora evolves — learning from new sales data and planogram results to refine its recommendations and make them even more precise.With Wizora, retailers transform daily merchandising routines into a powerful, AI-supported strategy — focused on improving shelf performance, product visibility, and sales.Wizora redefines how retailers interact with merchandising data — moving from static reports to a dialogue with AI. Each user, from category managers to store directors and top management, receives insights tailored to their role and business needs.PlanoHero is now expanding Wizora’s capabilities toward full operational integration. Soon, Wizora will automatically create tasks (for example, out-of-stock alerts, planogram errors, or declining sales) and suggest corrective actions — turning analytics into real, measurable results.“AI is no longer the future of retail — it’s the present. Artificial intelligence has become a reliable partner, empowering teams to act faster and smarter,” added Antonina Filinska.PlanoHero is a comprehensive retail merchandising platform that unites planogram creation, placement control, analytics, and AI-powered insights into one ecosystem for retailers worldwide.

Wizora - Your AI Merchandising Assistant

