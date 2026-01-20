DomainsByOwner.com Expands Access to Direct Domain Transactions With No Brokerage Fees

domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com1 domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com2 domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com-3 domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com-4 domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com-5

The platform expands peer-to-peer domain sales through a subscription-based model that removes brokerage fees and enables direct negotiation.

The domain market continues to shift toward direct transactions,” said a company spokesperson. “This platform supports that shift by removing brokerage fees and maintaining seller control.” — Domains By Owner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DomainsByOwner.com announced the expansion of its online marketplace designed to support direct domain name transactions without brokerage fees or percentage-based commissions. The platform enables domain owners and buyers to connect directly through a subscription-based listing model, offering an alternative to traditional marketplaces that rely on intermediary services and transaction-based fees.The domain name market remains a critical component of the global digital economy, supporting branding, online identity, and commercial visibility for businesses and individuals alike. As demand for distinctive, relevant domain names continues across industries, many sellers face lower returns due to commissions that can significantly reduce final sale proceeds. DomainsByOwner.com addresses this issue by separating marketplace access from transactional outcomes, allowing sellers to retain the full value negotiated with buyers.Under the platform’s structure, users subscribe to a listing plan that allows them to publish one or multiple domain names. Listings are available to a global audience, including startups, established businesses, investors, and digital professionals seeking domain assets for branding, marketing, or investment purposes. Sellers determine pricing and manage negotiations directly, without platform intervention in the sales process.Unlike conventional brokered environments, DomainsByOwner.com does not participate in payment processing, escrow management, or ownership transfers. Instead, participants are encouraged to use independent, reputable third-party escrow services to complete transactions securely. This approach provides both buyers and sellers with the flexibility to select escrow providers that align with their jurisdiction, risk profile, and transaction size, while maintaining control over timing and terms.The platform does not offer paid promotional placement or advertising-based ranking. Domain listings are displayed through standard search filters, category browsing, and keyword relevance, ensuring that additional fees do not influence visibility. There are no limits on the number of domains that may be listed under a single account, supporting use cases ranging from individual sellers with a single asset to portfolio managers overseeing extensive collections of digital properties.Industry observers note that commission-free and peer-to-peer transaction models are gaining traction across digital marketplaces. In the domain sector, these models may contribute to more transparent pricing and reduced friction by eliminating the need for sellers to adjust asking prices to offset commissions. Buyers benefit from direct engagement with domain owners, which can streamline negotiations and clarify valuation expectations.DomainsByOwner.com says it is a neutral facilitator, more interested in making connections than controlling transactions. The platform’s role is limited to listing exposure and communication tools, allowing the financial and legal components of a transaction to remain between the participating parties. The structure aims to minimize delays caused by intermediary approvals and facilitate quicker, user-managed deal cycles.The platform's expansion reflects broader trends in digital asset ownership, in which domain names are increasingly viewed as long-term strategic assets. Short, descriptive, and brand-aligned domains are frequently considered foundational elements of online presence, influencing search visibility and consumer recognition. As such, efficient and cost-transparent marketplaces play an essential role in supporting the ongoing exchange of these assets.Security considerations remain central to domain transactions, particularly for higher-value assets. By recommending established escrow services while remaining independent of the payment process, DomainsByOwner.com aligns with widely accepted industry practices for secure transfers. This separation reinforces the platform’s commitment to neutrality while enabling participants to maintain oversight of every stage of a transaction.The company has indicated that ongoing development efforts will focus on improving usability and transparency. Planned enhancements may include portfolio management tools, listing performance insights, and advanced filtering features to help buyers identify domains aligned with specific industries or naming strategies. Without altering the platform's commission-free framework, these updates aim to support informed decision-making.We expect platforms that emphasize direct participation and predictable costs to play an increasingly visible role as the domain market continues to evolve. By expanding access to commission-free listings and peer-to-peer negotiation, DomainsByOwner.com contributes to a growing segment of marketplaces designed to reduce barriers and support independent digital asset transactions.Additional information about the platform, subscription options, and marketplace structure is available at https://www.DomainsByOwner.com About DomainsByOwner.comDomainsByOwner.com is an online marketplace that facilitates the buying and selling of domain names through a commission-free, subscription-based model. The platform enables direct communication between domain owners and buyers and encourages the use of third-party escrow services for secure transactions. Headquartered in Weston, Florida, DomainsByOwner.com focuses on providing a transparent and neutral environment for global domain trading.Media Contact:Public Relations DepartmentDomainsByOwner.comEmail: contactus@domainsbyowner.comWebsite: https://www.DomainsByOwner.com

