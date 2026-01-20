Euro area monthly balance of payments: November 2025

20 January 2026

Current account recorded €9 billion surplus in November 2025, down from €27 billion in previous month

Current account surplus amounted to €267 billion (1.7% of euro area GDP) in the 12 months to November 2025, down from €414 billion (2.7%) one year earlier

In financial account, euro area residents’ net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €844 billion and non-residents’ net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €830 billion in the 12 months to November 2025

Chart 1 Euro area current account balance (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; working day and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB.

The current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of €9 billion in November 2025, a decrease of €18 billion from the previous month (Chart 1 and Table 1). Surpluses were recorded for goods (€24 billion) and services (€12 billion). Deficits were recorded for secondary income (€15 billion) and primary income (€12 billion).

Table 1 Current account of the euro area Note: Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In the 12 months to November 2025, the current account recorded a surplus of €267 billion (1.7% of euro area GDP), compared with a surplus of €414 billion (2.7% of euro area GDP) one year earlier. This decrease was mainly driven by a switch from a surplus (€46 billion) to a deficit (€56 billion) for primary income and, to a lesser extent, by a reduction in the surplus for services (down from €173 billion to €137 billion) and a larger deficit for secondary income (up from €169 billion to €189 billion). These developments were partly offset by a larger surplus for goods (up from €364 billion to €375 billion).

Chart 2 Selected items of the euro area financial account (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: For assets, a positive (negative) number indicates net purchases (sales) of non-euro area instruments by euro area investors. For liabilities, a positive (negative) number indicates net sales (purchases) of euro area instruments by non-euro area investors.

In direct investment, euro area residents made net investments of €172 billion in non-euro area assets in the 12 months to November 2025, following net disinvestments of €67 billion one year earlier (Chart 2 and Table 2). Non-residents invested €79 billion in net terms in euro area assets in the 12 months to November 2025, following net disinvestments of €304 billion one year earlier.

In portfolio investment, euro area residents’ net purchases of non-euro area equity increased slightly to €221 billion in the 12 months to November 2025, up from €220 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, net purchases of non-euro area debt securities by euro-area residents increased to €622 billion, up from €496 billion one year earlier. Non-residents’ net purchases of euro area equity decreased to €410 billion in the 12 months to November 2025, down from €423 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, non-residents made net purchases of euro area debt securities amounting to €421 billion, declining from €424 billion one year earlier.

Table 2 Financial account of the euro area Notes: Decreases in assets and liabilities are shown with a minus sign. Net financial derivatives are reported under assets. “MFIs” stands for monetary financial institutions. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In other investment, euro area residents recorded net acquisitions of non-euro area assets amounting to €571 billion in the 12 months to November 2025 (increasing from €422 billion one year earlier), while their net incurrence of liabilities increased to €442 billion (from €44 billion one year earlier).

Chart 3 Monetary presentation of the balance of payments (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: “MFI net external assets (enhanced)” incorporates an adjustment to the MFI net external assets (as reported in the consolidated MFI balance sheet items statistics) based on information on MFI long-term liabilities held by non-residents, available in b.o.p. statistics. B.o.p. transactions refer only to transactions of non-MFI residents of the euro area. Financial transactions are shown as liabilities net of assets. “Other” includes financial derivatives and statistical discrepancies.

The monetary presentation of the balance of payments (Chart 3) shows that the net external assets (enhanced) of euro area MFIs increased by €230 billion in the 12 months to November 2025. This increase was driven by the current and capital accounts surplus and, to a lesser extent, by euro area non-MFIs’ net inflows in other investment and portfolio investment equity. These developments were partly offset by euro area non-MFIs’ net outflows in portfolio investment debt, direct investment and other flows.

In November 2025 the Eurosystem’s stock of reserve assets increased to €1,754.6 billion up from €1,709.9 billion in the previous month (Table 3). This increase was mainly driven by positive price changes (€42.7 billion), due to an increase in the price of gold, and, to a lesser extent, by net acquisitions of assets (€2.7 billion), which were partly offset by negative exchange rate changes (€0.7 billion).

Table 3 Reserve assets of the euro area Notes: “Other reserve assets” comprises currency and deposits, securities, financial derivatives (net) and other claims. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

Data revisions

This press release incorporates revisions to the data for October 2025.These revisions did not significantly alter the figures previously published.

Next releases:

Monthly balance of payments: 19 February 2026 (reference data up to December 2025)

Quarterly balance of payments: 9 April 2026 (reference data up to the fourth quarter of 2025)

