Orbital Forging Press Market to Reach USD 1.27 Billion by 2036 as Precision Manufacturing Drives Targeted Adoption

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orbital forging press market is projected to reach a value of USD 815.0 million in 2026 and expand to USD 1,265.7 million by 2036, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the forecast period. Growth is shaped not by broad capacity expansion, but by targeted adoption in precision-critical manufacturing environments where material efficiency, dimensional accuracy, and tool life are decisive factors.

Orbital forging presses occupy a specialized role in metal forming. By reducing forming force, limiting tool wear, and minimizing material waste compared with conventional forging methods, these systems support near-net-shape production strategies. Their application remains concentrated in automotive components, bearings, aerospace fittings, and precision industrial parts, where surface integrity and repeatability are tightly specified. Adoption remains selective, as successful implementation depends on advanced process engineering capability and die design expertise.

Market Context and Adoption Drivers

Capital investment in orbital forging presses is typically tied to specific production challenges—such as excessive scrap rates, part distortion, or high post-machining requirements—rather than routine equipment replacement. Once a forging process is validated for a component family, it often remains in place for long production runs due to tooling investment and qualification costs. As a result, the economic case is shaped more by cycle time, die life, and downstream process reduction than by nominal press tonnage.

The market expands through process migration, not factory count growth. As manufacturers increasingly redesign parts at the engineering stage to suit orbital forming, adoption shifts from experimental use to planned integration within production workflows. This trend reflects a broader change in how manufacturers approach metal component design, prioritizing yield improvement, energy efficiency per part, and long-term process stability.

Technology Transformation in Metal Component Manufacturing

Orbital forging presses apply controlled rotational impact and adjustable force sequences to guide metal deformation with high precision. Compared with traditional forging, these systems deliver uniform grain structure, reduced residual stress, and improved fatigue resistance, while lowering material waste and post-processing needs. Early adoption focused on aerospace-critical parts, but demand now spans engine components, shafts, gears, and industrial machinery, driven by rising performance and durability requirements.

Manufacturers prioritize force consistency, tooling flexibility, alignment precision, and cycle stability when selecting equipment. Over time, average system value increases as buyers specify presses with higher stiffness, deeper automation, and tighter process control, reinforcing an engineering-led market trajectory.

Market Segmentation by Press Type

The orbital forging press market is structured by force control method rather than nominal capacity.

• Hydraulic orbital forging presses account for approximately 48% of market demand, supported by their ability to deliver stable force across variable forming conditions and complex geometries.

• Pneumatic presses remain relevant where lower forming loads and high cycle speed are required.

• Electric and servo-controlled systems offer enhanced precision and energy management but see moderated adoption due to higher capital costs and sensitivity to process disturbances.

Manufacturers favor predictable, repeatable forming behavior over marginal performance gains, particularly in high-volume programs.

End-Use Industry Dynamics

Automotive components manufacturing represents around 45% of total demand, reflecting the sector’s reliance on high-volume production of precision parts such as gears, hubs, shafts, and fasteners. Orbital forging aligns with automotive cost and quality objectives by improving material utilization and dimensional control.

Aerospace and defense applications require high-integrity components but operate at lower volumes and longer qualification cycles. Oil and gas equipment manufacturing is project-driven, while heavy machinery production involves larger parts with lower throughput. The automotive sector’s combination of scale, tolerance requirements, and frequent platform updates sustains its leading position.

Regional Growth Outlook

Demand remains concentrated in regions with established precision forging and drivetrain manufacturing ecosystems. India leads with a CAGR of 5.2%, supported by expanding automotive and industrial manufacturing and increasing adoption of advanced forging technologies. China follows at 5.0%, driven by large-scale metal processing operations. Brazil records 4.5% growth, while the United States (4.2%) and United Kingdom (4.0%) show steady adoption linked to precision manufacturing and replacement demand.

Competitive Landscape

Key suppliers differentiate through mechanical stiffness, control algorithm precision, ease of die changeover, and integration with automation and inspection systems.

Major players include Schuler Group, SMS Group, AIDA Engineering, Fenn Manufacturing, Lacqué + Bachofen, and Komatsu Industries, alongside regional and specialist builders serving bespoke applications. Competitive advantage is shaped by documented reliability, service coverage, calibration practices, and long-term support that influence throughput and scrap rates over extended production runs.

Market Outlook

The orbital forging press market grows one solved part family at a time. Adoption depends less on equipment capability than on engineering culture, factory layout, and willingness to redesign processes. As more manufacturers transition toward modular, cell-based production and prioritize yield and accuracy, orbital forging presses are expected to play an increasingly central role in precision metal component manufacturing.

