House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman Welcomes the 2026 Capitol Hill Defense Outlook Summit

Annual Forum Brings Together Members of Congress, Defense & Security Officials, and Industry

I’d like to congratulate the Defense Leadership Forum on its 16th anniversary of organizing these important defense forums. ” — House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congressman Rob Wittman, Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, welcomed participants this morning at the 2026 Capitol Hill Defense Outlook Summit.“I’d like to congratulate the Defense Leadership Forum on its 16th anniversary of organizing these important defense forums. I’d also like to thank Chairman William Loiry on his 30th anniversary of organizing these defense, homeland security, and global security forums.”The Summit has brought together Members of Congress, Defense officials, and industry leaders to discuss defense and security priorities for 2026.The Capitol Hill forum is organized by the Defense Leadership Forum, a public service organization which brings together Members of Congress, officials from the Department of War and the U.S. Coast Guard , prime defense contractors, and small businesses.

