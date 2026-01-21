Analysis of the Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment Forecast through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The agricultural biotechnology sector has become increasingly significant as global food demand rises and technological breakthroughs transform farming practices. This market is evolving rapidly, driven by innovations aimed at improving crop resilience and productivity, which are critical to meeting the needs of a growing population. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, leading regions, and future trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory in Agricultural Biotechnology

The agricultural biotechnology market has witnessed swift expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $49.19 billion in 2025 to $54.16 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by rising global food demand, initial developments in genetically modified (GM) crops, adoption of microbial inputs in agriculture, advances in plant tissue culture, and the need for pest-resistant crop varieties.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $79.69 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 10.1%. Key drivers in this forecast period include a stronger emphasis on climate-resilient crops, increased investments in gene-editing technologies, expansion of agricultural vaccines, progress in microbial engineering, and a focus on sustainable intensification. Emerging trends encompass the growth of genetically modified and biofortified crop initiatives, widespread use of microbial biofertilizers and biopesticides, higher demand for transgenic animal products, growing applications of tissue culture for quick propagation, and the development of advanced molecular diagnostic tools for agriculture.

Understanding Agricultural Biotechnology and Its Role

Agricultural biotechnology involves the application of scientific techniques to modify living organisms, particularly plants, to optimize agricultural outputs such as food, fiber, and biofuels. This technology plays a crucial role in enhancing productivity, promoting sustainability, and boosting resilience against environmental challenges, making it a vital tool in modern farming.

Rising Food Demand as a Key Growth Driver

One of the primary factors propelling the agricultural biotechnology market is the increasing global demand for food. This demand reflects the quantity and variety of food products consumers seek and are willing to buy within a specific timeframe. Drivers of this trend include population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary habits. Agricultural biotechnology supports this demand by improving crop yields, enhancing crop quality, and increasing tolerance to environmental stresses.

For example, in April 2024, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), a US trade organization, reported that foodservice sales accounted for nearly 28% of in-store sales at U.S. convenience stores, up from 26.9% in 2023. Such figures underscore the growing consumption patterns that indirectly stimulate the agricultural biotechnology market.

Regional Leaders and Fastest Growing Markets in Agricultural Biotechnology

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the agricultural biotechnology market. However, the fastest growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on regional market dynamics.

