Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta Highlights Board and Train Programs for Murrieta and Nearby Communities

Dog Board Train Murrieta CA Dog Board Training Murrieta CA Southern CA Dog Training

Murrieta-based dog trainers outline immersive Board & Train options, on-leash, off-leash, reactive dog, and rehabilitation programs.

Board and Train gives owners a structured path to reliable obedience and better behavior, plus the coaching to keep results strong at home.” — Tom McGovern, Owner, Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta is highlighting its Dog Board and Train programs for local dog owners seeking reliable obedience and better real-world behavior in everyday Southern California settings.Board and Train is an immersive training format designed for owners who want structured, consistent work completed by professional trainers. The program is positioned to help dogs improve leash manners, responsiveness to commands, and overall behavior around common distractions. Training also includes real-world practice throughout Murrieta and surrounding areas, along with owner education at the end of the program.Program OptionsOff Leash K9 Training of Murrieta offers multiple Board and Train options based on the dog’s needs and the owner’s goals:2-Week On-Leash ProgramThis program focuses on six core commands: come, sit, down, place, heel, and off. It is designed to build reliable on-leash obedience and everyday manners.3-Week Off-Leash ProgramThis option builds on obedience foundations and is designed to develop off-leash control. The program description notes dogs can learn to respond at distances up to 400 yards using e-collar communication.3-Week Reactive Dog ProgramThis program is designed for dogs that lunge, bark, or struggle around triggers such as other dogs or people. The goal is improved control and calmer behavior in situations that commonly create stress for owners.4-Week “Rap Sheet” Rehabilitation ProgramThis is an extended option for dogs with complex or multiple behavior challenges. The program page includes an important note that it does not guarantee a complete “fix” for severe or deeply ingrained behaviors.Additional OptionsThe program page also references ExpeditePro™ as an add-on for owners who want to skip the wait list and have their dog train directly with the Head Trainer, and Basic Marker Mastery™ as a reward-based option using clicker training and positive reinforcement.Service AreaOff Leash K9 Training of Murrieta serves dog owners throughout Murrieta and surrounding communities, including Temecula , Riverside, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, Wildomar, Perris, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Winchester, and Canyon Lake. In-home follow-up sessions are also noted as available within a 30-mile radius.Learn more about the Board and Train options:To request a free consultation:Phone: (760) 477-4875About Off Leash K9 Training of MurrietaOff Leash K9 Training of Murrieta provides dog training services for owners across Murrieta and nearby Southern California communities. Training options include Board and Train, private lessons, and structured programs designed to improve obedience and behavior in real-life environments.Media ContactOff Leash K9 Training of MurrietaPhone: (760) 477-4875Email:Website: https://murrietadogtrainers.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.