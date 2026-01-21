Strawberries Market Expected to Expand at a 3.8% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

The Business Research Company

Strawberries Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $16.61 billion in 2025 to $17.38 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The strawberries market has been experiencing consistent growth, reflecting increasing consumer interest and agricultural advancements. As demand for fresh and processed strawberries rises worldwide, the industry is set for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional outlook, and the trends shaping this vibrant sector.

Steady Expansion of the Strawberries Market by 2026

The strawberries market growth has shown steady growth recently and is projected to increase from $16.61 billion in 2025 to $17.38 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This upward trend during the past few years is driven by the growing global appetite for fruit, broader commercial cultivation of strawberries, early adoption of improved strawberry cultivars, rising use in processed food products, and greater awareness of the fruit’s nutritional benefits.

Outlook for Market Growth and Trends Through 2030

Looking ahead, the strawberries market is expected to continue expanding, reaching $20.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.8%. Factors supporting this future growth include increasing demand for organic fruit options, the fruit’s growing role in cosmetics and skincare products, expansion of indoor and vertical farming techniques, rising consumer preference for healthy snacks, and boosted investment in high-yield strawberry varieties. Key trends to watch include a surge in organic strawberry cultivation, more frequent use of strawberries in functional foods, growth of controlled environment farming, preference for disease-resistant high-yield varieties, and a rise in strawberries being used in premium beauty products.

Understanding Strawberries as a Fruit and Nutritional Source

Strawberries are small, bright red fruits that grow on low-lying, creeping plants belonging to the Fragaria genus. Known for their juicy texture and sweet flavor, they are rich in vitamin C, dietary fiber, and antioxidants, making them a nutritious and popular choice among consumers. Typically harvested in spring and summer, strawberries are cultivated in many regions around the world, contributing to their year-round availability in many markets.

Consumer Shift Toward Plant-Based Foods Boosting Strawberries Market

One of the primary factors fueling the strawberries market is the increasing shift of consumers towards plant-based diets. Plant-based foods, made entirely from plant sources without animal ingredients, are gaining popularity due to a growing awareness of health benefits and environmental sustainability. Diets focused on plant-derived foods are seen as a way to reduce ecological impact while promoting balanced nutrition. Strawberries play a significant role in this trend as a natural, flavorful ingredient commonly added to smoothies, salads, and plant-based desserts, enhancing both taste and nutritional value.

Supporting Data on the Plant-Based Food Movement

For instance, data from May 2025 shared by the Plant Based Foods Association, a US nonprofit organization, highlights retail growth in various plant-based categories during 2024. Sales of plant-based protein powders and liquids rose by 11% in dollar terms and 13% in units, reaching $450 million. Similarly, baked goods increased by 13% in both dollars and units, totaling $111 million, while tofu and tempeh sales grew by 7% in dollars and 6% in units to $221 million. These figures illustrate the rising consumer preference for plant-based products, which in turn supports the expanding demand for strawberries.

Asia-Pacific Region’s Dominance and North America’s Fast Growth

In terms of geographic distribution, Asia-Pacific led the strawberries market in 2025, holding the largest share. However, North America is expected to be the region with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The overall market report includes insights from key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

