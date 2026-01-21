Global Market Report on Chelated Micronutrients 2026 | Business Expansion, Key Growth Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for chelated micronutrients has been gaining substantial traction, fueled by advancements in agricultural practices and rising awareness about soil health. This sector is witnessing notable expansion, driven by both evolving farming techniques and increasing consumer demand for nutrient-enriched foods. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional trends, and other critical aspects shaping the future of chelated micronutrients.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Chelated Micronutrients Market

The chelated micronutrients market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is forecasted to expand from $1.33 billion in 2025 to $1.42 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This upswing during the past years is largely attributed to enhanced awareness about micronutrient deficiencies in soil, widespread adoption of chelated nutrient formulations in commercial agriculture, increased use of foliar feeding and fertigation techniques, growth in horticulture and specialty crop cultivation, and an early shift toward precision nutrient management.

Outlook and Future Expansion Expectations for Chelated Micronutrients

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $1.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7%. This forecasted growth is supported by rising demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, the growing integration of chelated micronutrients with smart irrigation technologies, expansion of sustainable farming practices, increased application of liquid chelated blends for faster nutrient uptake, and stronger governmental backing for micronutrient-enhanced fertilizers. Key trends shaping this period include broader acceptance of chelated micronutrients for optimized nutrient absorption, increased usage in commercial farming, expansion of liquid formulations, and a surge in their adoption within high-value horticulture sectors.

Defining Chelated Micronutrients and Their Importance in Agriculture

Chelated micronutrients refer to essential minerals that are chemically bonded to organic molecules like amino acids, forming complexes that are easily absorbed by plants. These compounds play a vital role in agriculture by enhancing nutrient uptake, improving stability, and boosting the effectiveness of fertilizers. Their application helps improve plant growth and crop yields by addressing soil nutrient deficiencies more efficiently than traditional methods.

Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Demand for Chelated Micronutrients

An increasing preference for nutrient-rich foods is a significant factor propelling the chelated micronutrients market forward. Nutrient-rich foods deliver essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients with minimal calories, attracting health-aware consumers who prioritize balanced nutrition. This growing focus on wellness and prevention of chronic illnesses through diet drives demand for micronutrient supplementation. Chelated micronutrients are frequently incorporated in these foods to enhance nutrient absorption and effectiveness, thereby promoting better health outcomes. For example, in September 2024, HerbalGram, a US-based nonprofit organization, reported that annual sales of herbal dietary supplements in the US grew by 4.4%, rising from $12.018 billion in 2022 to $12.551 billion in 2023. This trend highlights the increasing consumer interest in nutrient-dense products and supports the expanding market for chelated micronutrients.

Geographical Highlights and Growth Patterns in the Chelated Micronutrients Market

By 2025, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market for chelated micronutrients. The market report covers a broad range of geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These regions collectively contribute to the market's global growth, with Asia-Pacific leading due to its expansive agricultural sector and rising adoption of advanced nutrient management practices.

