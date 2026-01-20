Minister Maropene Ramokgopa leads back-to-school oversight monitoring visits to KwaZulu-Natal schools, 21 Jan

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon Maropene Ramokgopa, together with Mayor of eThekwini, Cllr Cyril Xaba and NYDA Executive Chairperson, Dr Sunshine Myende will lead Back-to-School Oversight Monitoring visits to Sithokozile Secondary School in KwaDabeka and Seatides Combined School in oThongathi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

The visits form part of government’s broader Back-to-School programme and reflect a focus on supporting educational excellence, encouraging learners, and monitoring progress on service delivery and infrastructure recovery at the start of the 2026 academic year.

At Sithokozile Secondary School, the Minister will engage with learners and educators and congratulate the school community on achieving a 100% matric pass rate in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations, recognising the school’s sustained improvement in academic performance over time.

The Minister will thereafter proceed to Seatides Combined School. The visit to follows extensive damage caused by severe flooding and a tornado in June 2024, which significantly disrupted teaching and learning. The oversight engagement will assess progress on recovery efforts, monitor infrastructure interventions, and strengthen coordination between national, provincial and local government, as well as key stakeholders supporting the school’s rehabilitation.

The programme will include engagements with school leadership and stakeholders, as well as walk-abouts at both schools to assess conditions on the ground and reinforce government’s commitment to improving learning environments and educational outcomes.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 21 January 2026

Venue: Sithokozile Secondary School, KwaDabeka, KwaZulu-Natal

Time: 09:00 – 10:00

Venue: Seatides Combined School, oThongathi, KwaZulu-Natal

Time: 11:00 – 14:30

