Minister Thembi Simelane briefs media on upcoming summit on Innovative Building Technologies, 21 Jan
The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will convene a media briefing to provide details on the upcoming summit on Innovative Building Technologies (IBTs), planned for 03-04 February 2026.
The Department of Human Settlements seeks to mainstream IBTs into the human settlements sector to assist government in accelerating housing delivery and transforming the country’s pre-1994 spatial planning.
The Minister will also provide an update on the recent disasters in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape.
Details are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 21 January 2026
Time: 09:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, GCIS, Pretoria
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
RSVP: Tebogo.Mkhabela@dhs.gov.za or 072 171 1021 I Isaac Skhosana on Isaac.skhosana@dhs.gov.za or 082 280 5193
For more information on the IBT Summit, visit: www.dhs.gov.za OR follow DHS WhatsApp Channel for More updates at: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaDC52SId7nSP3DsEC0B
Enquiries:
Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 077 410 5050
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.