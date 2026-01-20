Minister Thembi Simelane briefs media on upcoming summit on Innovative Building Technologies, 21 Jan

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will convene a media briefing to provide details on the upcoming summit on Innovative Building Technologies (IBTs), planned for 03-04 February 2026.

The Department of Human Settlements seeks to mainstream IBTs into the human settlements sector to assist government in accelerating housing delivery and transforming the country’s pre-1994 spatial planning.

The Minister will also provide an update on the recent disasters in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape.

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 21 January 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, GCIS, Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

RSVP: Tebogo.Mkhabela@dhs.gov.za or 072 171 1021 I Isaac Skhosana on Isaac.skhosana@dhs.gov.za or 082 280 5193

For more information on the IBT Summit, visit: www.dhs.gov.za OR follow DHS WhatsApp Channel for More updates at: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaDC52SId7nSP3DsEC0B

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates