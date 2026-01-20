Submit Release
Minister Thembi Simelane briefs media on upcoming summit on Innovative Building Technologies, 21 Jan

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will convene a media briefing to provide details on the upcoming summit on Innovative Building Technologies (IBTs), planned for 03-04 February 2026.  

The Department of Human Settlements seeks to mainstream IBTs into the human settlements sector to assist government in accelerating housing delivery and transforming the country’s pre-1994 spatial planning.  

The Minister will also provide an update on the recent disasters in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape.

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 21 January 2026  
Time: 09:00  
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, GCIS, Pretoria

RSVP: Tebogo.Mkhabela@dhs.gov.za or 072 171 1021 I Isaac Skhosana on Isaac.skhosana@dhs.gov.za or 082 280 5193  

For more information on the IBT Summit, visit: www.dhs.gov.za OR follow DHS WhatsApp Channel for More updates at: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaDC52SId7nSP3DsEC0B  

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister 
Cell: 077 410 5050 
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za  

