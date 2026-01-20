Analysis Report on the Size, Share, and Trends of the Precision Livestock Farming Market by Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The precision livestock farming market has been gaining significant traction lately, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for efficient livestock management. As this industry evolves, it is set to experience robust growth, fueled by innovations and expanding applications in animal health and productivity. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, geographic dominance, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Current Precision Livestock Farming Market Size and Expansion

The precision livestock farming market growth has witnessed impressive growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $5.52 billion in 2025 to $6.01 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This upward trajectory during the past period can be credited to early adoption of livestock monitoring devices, increasing awareness about disease prevention, initial use of automated feeding systems, a growing demand for better livestock productivity, and the early implementation of RFID-based tracking technologies.

Future Market Outlook for Precision Livestock Farming

Looking ahead, the precision livestock farming market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $8.36 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period is driven by advancements in AI-enabled animal health analytics, wider adoption of autonomous monitoring robots, expansion of predictive farm management platforms, increasing integration of IoT-based livestock tracking, and a growing focus on sustainable resource management in livestock operations. Key trends set to influence the market include greater use of automated animal health monitoring, precision feeding techniques, better environmental control and welfare management systems, real-time behavior tracking, and enhanced data integration across livestock processes.

Understanding Precision Livestock Farming and Its Role

Precision livestock farming involves employing cutting-edge technologies and data analytics to closely monitor and manage variations in animals and resources. The goal is to improve economic, social, and environmental outcomes within the livestock sector. This approach combines sensors, monitoring tools, software analytics, and automation to keep track of animal health, behavior, and welfare, while optimizing feeding, breeding, and overall farm management strategies.

Rising Demand for Protein and Dairy Products as a Growth Catalyst

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of precision livestock farming is the increasing demand for protein and dairy foods. These products, rich in protein and primarily derived from milk and other animal sources, are gaining popularity due to shifting dietary preferences and greater health awareness. Precision livestock farming supports this demand by enhancing efficiency, improving animal welfare, refining feeding management, and increasing productivity in protein and dairy production. For example, in August 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a notable rise in domestic milk use following 2022. Specifically, milk consumption based on milk-fat increased by 2.2% to 54.9 billion pounds in the second quarter of 2023, up from 53.7 billion pounds in the same period the previous year. Similarly, consumption on a skim-solids basis rose by 4.3% to 46.2 billion pounds from 44.2 billion pounds, highlighting the growing market for these products.

Europe as the Leading Region in Precision Livestock Farming

In terms of geographic dominance, Europe held the largest share of the precision livestock farming market in 2025. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape. Among these, Europe stands out as the leading region driving adoption and development within this sector.

