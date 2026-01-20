The Canola Protein Market is projected to grow to USD 4.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The canola protein market is rapidly evolving as more consumers and industries recognize its benefits and versatility. With increasing interest in plant-based nutrition and sustainable food sources, this sector is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Below is a detailed overview of the market’s current size, driving forces, regional leadership, and future trends.

Projected Market Size of the Canola Protein Market in 2026

In recent years, the canola protein market has experienced significant expansion. It is expected to increase from $2.89 billion in 2025 to $3.18 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth observed during the past period can be linked to early scientific research into the nutritional benefits of canola protein, a heightened demand for alternative plant proteins, greater use of canola in animal feed, initial advances in protein extraction technologies, and a growing consumer focus on health and wellness.

Future Growth Outlook for the Canola Protein Market

Looking ahead, the canola protein market is predicted to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $4.66 billion by 2030 with the same CAGR of 10.1%. This anticipated expansion is driven by factors such as a rising preference for allergen-friendly protein sources, the broadening of plant-based food options, increased investment in cutting-edge protein processing methods, greater incorporation of canola protein in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products, and an enhanced emphasis on sustainable protein production techniques. Key trends expected to influence the market include wider acceptance of plant-based protein alternatives, greater use of canola protein in functional foods, development of low-allergen protein variants, new applications in nutraceuticals and personal care, and improvements in protein extraction and enzymatic hydrolysis technologies.

Understanding Canola Proteins and Their Applications

Canola proteins are extracted from the seeds of the canola plant (Brassica napus), which belongs to the mustard family. Known for their excellent nutritional profile, these proteins contain essential amino acids and offer a well-balanced amino acid composition. Canola proteins are commonly used in food manufacturing, incorporated into animal feed, and explored as a promising ingredient in plant-based protein products. Their relatively low allergenicity compared to other plant proteins makes them a favorable choice for various dietary uses.

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins Fueling Canola Protein Market Growth

The expanding popularity of plant-based protein products is a significant factor propelling the canola protein market forward. Plant-based proteins, derived from sources including legumes, grains, nuts, and seeds, are becoming sought-after alternatives to animal-derived proteins in both diets and processed food items. As consumers grow more health-conscious and environmentally aware, especially in developed regions, the shift toward plant-based options intensifies. Canola protein, appreciated for its nutritional quality and reduced environmental footprint, is gaining prominence among food producers and consumers alike. For instance, a report from April 2024 by Albert Heijn, a leading Dutch supermarket chain, revealed that in 2023, 44.1% of the proteins sold were plant-based, up from 42.6% the previous year. This demonstrates the surging demand for plant-based proteins, supporting growth in the canola protein sector.

North America’s Position as the Leading Market in 2025

North America held the largest share of the canola protein market in 2025, establishing its dominance in the sector. The comprehensive market report also examines regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting global market distribution and opportunities.

