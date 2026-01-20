Ace Therapeutics Strengthens Global Ophthalmic Innovation with Integrated Ophthalmic Drug Discovery Services

Ace Therapeutics announces its preclinical ophthalmic drug development services to help expedite the discovery of cutting-edge treatments for ocular diseases.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ace Therapeutics, a premier preclinical CRO, announces its dedicated preclinical ophthalmic drug development services to help expedite the discovery and development of cutting-edge treatments for ocular diseases. With the human eye being a uniquely complex organ—presenting both opportunities for localized drug delivery and non-invasive disease assessment, as well as challenges in understanding pathogenesis and drug development—Ace Therapeutics has built a specialized research and development platform to address these unique needs.At the core of Ace Therapeutics’ offerings is a diverse portfolio of services that goes beyond conventional ophthalmic drug development. Key services include small molecule ophthalmic drug discovery, stem cell therapy development for ocular diseases, tissue-engineered cornea development, anti-inflammatory therapy development, and anti-VEGF therapy development. Notably, Ace Therapeutics’ ocular gene therapy development service stands out as a critical component, aligning with significant breakthroughs in genomic research that have positioned gene therapy as a promising strategy for tissue restoration and regeneration in the treatment of ocular conditions. This service, along with others, is tailored to meet the specific requirements of each client, reflecting Ace Therapeutics' commitment to user-centric customization.What sets Ace Therapeutics apart is its focus on quality, efficiency, and expertise. The company boasts a team of professional staff with extensive experience in eye disease research, ensuring that clients benefit from proven, easy-to-follow protocols that save valuable time. Additionally, Ace Therapeutics offers one-stop support throughout the entire ophthalmic drug development and preclinical process, backed by a modern, systematic technology research platform. This end-to-end support enables projects to be implemented efficiently and effectively, even in tight timelines.“Ace Therapeutics is dedicated to being a trusted partner for global researchers and pharmaceutical companies in their pursuit of innovative ophthalmic treatments,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Our comprehensive ophthalmic drug discovery services, including our specialized ocular gene therapy development capabilities, are designed to address the unique challenges of ocular research and development, while our commitment to customization ensures that each project receives the attention and support it deserves.”Each project undertaken by Ace Therapeutics is custom-designed according to client requirements, with detailed reports provided to keep stakeholders informed at every step. For researchers and pharmaceutical companies seeking a reliable, experienced partner to advance their ophthalmology projects, Ace Therapeutics invites inquiries about its full range of services. For more information, please contact Ace Therapeutics directly.About Ace TherapeuticsAce Therapeutics is a leading comprehensive solution provider in the field of ophthalmology. Committed to advancing ocular therapy, the company offers a wide range of high-quality ophthalmic drug discovery services, including ocular gene therapy development, stem cell therapy development, and tissue-engineered cornea development, among others. With a focus on expertise, efficiency, and customization, Ace Therapeutics supports global researchers and pharmaceutical companies in turning innovative ideas into potential treatments for ocular diseases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.