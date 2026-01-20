SIP AND SAVOR RELEASES A NEW SERIES OF SHORT VIDEOS SHOWCASING EUROPEAN EXCELLENCE

Youtube video 1 Youtube video 2 Youtube video 3

Ten new episodes highlight pairing culture, EU quality, and the values behind the campaign’s products

ROME, ITALY, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Sip and Savor” expands its digital storytelling with the launch of ten short videos designed to bring North American audiences closer to the heritage, expertise and contemporary appeal of European wine and deli meat production. The series offers a fresh and accessible way to explore the tradition of Roero DOCG wines and of Italian salumi through food pairings, serving tips and value-driven insights.Each episode opens a window onto a different facet of European taste culture. The first five videos focus on pairings, presenting harmonious combinations that celebrate the character of Roero DOCG wines and the versatility of Italian deli meats. From Roero Rosso DOCG paired with Coppa and Pancetta to the refined expressions of Roero Arneis - also in its Riserva and Spumante versions - matched with salame, prosciutto crudo and mortadella, the series offers inspiration that is both authentic and easy to recreate.Two additional videos guide viewers through essential serving techniques. Clear, practical tips illustrate how glassware and serving temperatures enhance the wine experience, while dedicated guidance on preparing and presenting deli meats highlights the importance of care, slicing and display.The final three episodes focus on the values that define European quality. The meaning and role of DOCG, PDO and PGI certifications are explained in a straightforward way, followed by an overview of the Roero region’s commitment to sustainability. The series concludes with a closer look at the nutritional profile of the deli meats, combining scientific clarity with a contemporary approach to responsible enjoyment.With this new video collection, Sip and Savor strengthens its presence across digital platforms and provides consumers, media and trade professionals in the USA and Canada with concise, engaging tools to discover the uniqueness of European products. The ten videos are now available on the official “Sip and Savor” YouTube channel: @SipandSavoreu.This initiative is part of Sip and Savor’s broader mission to promote the culture, quality, and versatility of European wines and deli meats, through storytelling, tasting experiences, and educational content.“Sip and Savor” is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it's an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events, and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.