LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers industry has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by various factors such as increased interest in gardening and ornamental plants. As demand continues to rise globally, this sector is poised for further expansion in the coming years. Here’s a detailed overview of the market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of this vibrant industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market

The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market has experienced robust growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $668.23 billion in 2025 to $704.52 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This expansion during the historical period has been fueled by the flourishing floriculture sector, a rise in home gardening activities, growing commercial demand for ornamental plants, the broadening scope of nursery production, and early adoption of greenhouse farming techniques.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady growth, reaching $852.03 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The forecasted rise is largely driven by a growing preference for high-quality ornamental plants, ongoing urban landscaping projects, a shift toward year-round plant cultivation, increasing enthusiasm for home gardening, and the development of specialty crop farming. Key trends likely to impact the market in the coming years include heightened interest in floriculture products, expanded controlled-environment crop production, rising demand for exotic and specialty plants, greater use of nursery-grown shrubs and trees, and a focus on consumer-centric plant offerings.

Understanding the Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market Defined

The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers sector encompasses a broad range of activities, including wildlife management, farming, and ranching. It also involves associated historical, scientific, cultural, and natural research and attractions related to these fields.

Health Concerns Fueling the Growth of the Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market

Growing awareness about health risks linked to chemical poisonings is an important factor supporting the expansion of this market. Exposure to pesticides can cause both immediate and chronic health problems, which has led industries within this sector to adopt safer practices. They are focusing on improved sanitation, safety measures, reduced pesticide usage, and comprehensive safety training programs to minimize chemical exposure.

For example, in October 2024, UK Addiction Treatment Centres, a nonprofit organization offering specialized rehabilitation services, reported a 20% increase in amphetamine-related deaths in the U.S. during 2023, rising from 189 in 2022 to 228. Such alarming health statistics highlight the urgent need to reduce chemical exposure, which in turn is encouraging the growth of safer and more sustainable practices within the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market.

Asia-Pacific’s Leading Role in the Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market, holding the largest market share. Western Europe ranked second in size within this market. The comprehensive regional analysis for this market includes areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on the sector’s development and future potential.

