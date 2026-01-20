The Organic Fertilizers Market is Projected to Reach $16.49 Billion with an 8.3% CAGR by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic fertilizers market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by increasing environmental awareness and sustainable farming practices. As demand for natural and eco-friendly agricultural inputs rises, this sector is positioned for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional highlights, and future outlook for organic fertilizers.

Organic Fertilizers Market Size and Growth Outlook from 2025 to 2030

The organic fertilizers market has expanded steadily, with its value expected to rise from $11.04 billion in 2025 to $11.98 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This historical growth has been fueled by heightened awareness about soil degradation, increased cultivation of organic crops, growing reliance on natural fertilizer sources, and the proliferation of small-scale farming operations. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $16.49 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 8.3%. This future growth is supported by increasing government incentives promoting organic agriculture, a shift away from synthetic fertilizers, a rise in eco-conscious consumer behavior, greater investments in soil health technologies, and the expansion of regenerative farming initiatives. Key trends shaping the market include the broader use of soil-enriching organic inputs, greater demand for environmentally friendly fertilizer options, growth in regenerative agriculture, enlargement of organic farming areas, and a stronger focus on supporting soil microbial health.

Understanding Organic Fertilizers and Their Role in Agriculture

Organic fertilizers are natural substances that enhance soil fertility and promote healthy plant development. They contribute to sustainable farming by improving soil structure, enhancing water retention, and fostering beneficial microbial ecosystems. These qualities make organic fertilizers a crucial element in environmentally responsible agriculture, helping to reduce reliance on chemical inputs while supporting long-term soil productivity.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Organic Fertilizers Market

One of the main growth drivers for the organic fertilizers market is the increasing demand for organic food products. Organic food is produced using farming methods that prioritize natural ingredients and processes, which appeals to consumers who value health benefits, environmental sustainability, and ethical farming. The availability and accessibility of organic foods continue to improve, further fueling demand. Organic fertilizers play a vital role in this context by supporting plant growth and soil health without synthetic chemicals, aligning with the principles of organic food production. For example, in February 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that organic food sales in 2024 were expected to reach $50.8 billion (€49.2 billion), up from $50.4 billion (€48.8 billion) in 2023, marking a 10.5% increase from the prior year. These rising sales underscore the growing market opportunity for organic fertilizers.

Regional Overview of the Organic Fertilizers Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the organic fertilizers market, driven by strong organic farming activity and supportive policies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to expanding agricultural modernization and increased awareness of sustainable practices. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and regional dynamics.

