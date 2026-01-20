The Carbon Credit Market for Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use is projected to a value of US $26.35 billion by 2030.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Carbon Credit Market for Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carbon credit market related to agriculture, forestry, and land use is witnessing remarkable expansion as the world increasingly focuses on sustainable practices and climate change mitigation. This sector plays a crucial role in encouraging environmentally responsible activities while generating economic incentives. Let’s explore its current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and future trends shaping this important industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth of the Carbon Credit for Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use Market

The carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use has experienced rapid growth recently. It is projected to increase from $7.51 billion in 2025 to $9.67 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. This earlier growth was largely fueled by initial efforts to promote reforestation, heightened awareness about the effects of climate change, the early adoption of voluntary carbon markets, government-led programs focusing on afforestation and conservation, as well as the increasing implementation of sustainable farming techniques.

Download a free sample of the carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18281&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its impressive trajectory, reaching $26.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 28.5%. This surge is driven by growing corporate commitments to net-zero emissions, higher demand for quality carbon removal credits, wider adoption of digital measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) tools, increased investment in regenerative agriculture, and strengthened global policies that promote transparency in carbon markets. Key developments anticipated during this period include a rise in nature-based carbon removal projects, expanded use of regenerative farming practices that enhance soil carbon capture, greater involvement of farmers and landowners in carbon credit initiatives, improved standardization of measurement protocols, and deeper integration of carbon credits into corporate sustainability agendas.

Understanding Carbon Credits in Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use

Carbon credits represent quantifiable units of greenhouse gas reductions or removals achieved through activities like reforestation, sustainable agriculture, or wetland restoration. These credits incentivize practices that reduce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, allowing entities to offset their emissions by purchasing credits generated elsewhere. This system not only supports global climate change mitigation but also encourages the adoption of sustainable land management methods that benefit ecosystems and communities.

View the full carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-credit-for-agriculture-forestry-and-land-use-global-market-report

Key Forces Fueling Growth in the Carbon Credit for Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use Market

Increasing global commitment to lowering carbon emissions forms a major catalyst for the growth of the carbon credit market in agriculture, forestry, and land use. Carbon emissions, primarily carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, are released into the atmosphere through various human activities. The urgent need to lessen these emissions is driving innovation and research in renewable energy, energy storage, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and sustainable agricultural techniques to achieve lasting environmental benefits. Carbon credits help balance emissions by rewarding projects that either remove carbon from the atmosphere or prevent its release, especially in agriculture, forestry, and land management sectors.

A concrete example of this trend is seen in a November 2023 report from the United Nations Environment Programme. By September 25, 2023, 97 countries accounting for roughly 81% of global greenhouse gas emissions had committed to net-zero targets—27 through legislation, 54 via policy documents, and 16 announced by officials. This marks an increase from 88 countries the previous year. Of these, 37% of emissions relate to targets set for 2050 or earlier, while 44% correspond to pledges beyond 2050. Such widespread commitments underscore the mounting demand for carbon emission reductions, which in turn accelerates the growth of carbon credit schemes in agriculture, forestry, and land use.

Regional Market Overview of Carbon Credit for Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for carbon credits in agriculture, forestry, and land use, reflecting strong regional engagement in sustainable land management and climate initiatives. The market analysis covers multiple geographic regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-and-forestry-services-global-market-report

Organic Oilseed Farming Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-oilseed-farming-global-market-report

Oilseed Farming Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oilseed-farming-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.