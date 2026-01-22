Ali Watt of The Watt Project Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NELSON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where buying or selling a home is often seen as just another business transaction, Ali Watt is proving it can be so much more. As a successful Realtor and founder of The Watt Project, Watt turns every real estate journey into an opportunity to give back, connect with purpose, and ensure that moving homes also means moving hearts.

Ali Watt’s story is as refreshing as it is relatable. Inspired by her successful and now retired aunt who was a realtor in her hometown of Winnipeg. Ali had a passion for real estate even before she set down roots in her now-beloved town of Nelson, British Columbia. But she knew that building trust in a new community doesn’t happen overnight. So, she picked up a camera, not a clipboard, and set out to become a professional photographer, shooting weddings and lifestyle portraits while attending school. This eye for detail and knack for capturing life’s milestones proved invaluable when she finally obtained her real estate license. The rest, as they say, is history.

For over 13 years, Ali has helped clients navigate the ups and downs of the Canadian housing market, a landscape as beautiful as it is complex. Today, she remains deeply invested in ensuring that finding a home is a memorable and meaningful experience. For Ali, this isn’t about maximizing commissions or closing record-setting deals. It’s about ensuring that everyone gets to put a roof over their head in a way that’s ethical, transparent, and community-minded.

Ali knows first-hand how daunting the housing market can be, especially for first-time buyers. In Nelson, the average home price hovers around $700,000, a figure that can be a daunting mountain for many to climb, often outpacing wage growth and making even double-income households reliant on a helping hand from family for that crucial down payment. With rental vacancies sitting near zero, finding a place to call home has never been more competitive or more stressful.

What truly sets Ali apart is her commitment to doing business differently. The Watt Project is her brainchild, born from a desire to turn the traditional real estate referral system into a force for good. Here’s how it works: when a client is ready to buy or sell, Ali refers them to a trusted Realtor who fits not only their needs but also their personality and lifestyle. This isn’t a random pairing. Ali draws on her deep industry connections and keen understanding of people to ensure that the working relationship feels right from the very first conversation.

But the twist is what happens next. In the world of real estate, it’s standard practice for agents who refer clients to receive a referral fee. This agent to agent transaction is commonplace but is rarely discussed with the buyers and sellers. In an innovative move Ali decided to take this referral fee and instead of pocketing it all, the Watt Project splits it and has the buyer or seller direct half towards a charity of their choice. This could be a national organization like the Cancer Society or just a local hockey club, The Buyers or Sellers select a cause that matters to them, turning a standard business transaction into a genuine benefit for their community.

In the end, the Watt Project’s matched Realtors are grateful for the new business through Ali’s referrals Sellers have the satisfaction of contributing to a cause close to their hearts without any cost to themselves, and local charities receive a meaningful infusion of funds at a time when every dollar counts. For Ali, this approach is more than just a novel idea, it’s a way to ensure every deal is imbued with generosity and local spirit.

“I’ve always wanted to do more for my community than simply volunteer or donate here and there,” Ali shares. “The Watt Project lets me give back in a way that’s woven into the fabric of my daily work. Everyone involved benefits, and it doesn’t cost the buyer, seller, or their agent anything at all. It’s money that’s already in motion, just moving in a direction that makes a difference.”

Getting started with The Watt Project is refreshingly straightforward. Clients reach out when they’re ready to buy or sell and Ali gets to work, vetting both the client and the Realtors to ensure there’s a strong personality fit and shared understanding of what’s needed. This personal, hands-on approach is central to Ali’s philosophy. She believes that trust and connection are the cornerstones of a successful real estate experience and that giving back should be just as straightforward as signing on the dotted line.

With ever increasing needs for community and charitable support in communities across the U.S. and Canada, innovative approaches like The Watt Project are more important than ever. Ali is quick to point out that while her platform is grassroots and growing, the feedback from both clients and agents has been enthusiastic and heartfelt. The only challenge? Convincing people it really is as simple and genuine as it sounds.

As Ali puts it, “There’s no catch—just real people, doing good business, and making a real difference together.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Ali Watt, founder of The Watt Project in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday January 16th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-realtor-ali-watt-of-the/id1785721253?i=1000745863447

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-realtor-ali-318203428/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5EKK0rFKGVIDUaRJklyRl8

For more information about Ali Watt, founder of The Watt Project, please visit https://www.thewattproject.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.