Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic fruits and vegetables market sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for healthier food options. As interest in sustainable and natural farming grows, this market is set for continued strong growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, prominent trends, and regional outlook for organic produce.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market

The organic fruits and vegetables market growth has been growing steadily, reaching a value of $52 billion in 2025. It is expected to increase to $57.35 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth during the past years is largely due to heightened awareness about the dangers of pesticides, a rising preference for fresh and clean produce, expansion of organic certification initiatives, a growing segment of health-conscious consumers, and wider adoption of small-scale organic farming.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to experience even faster growth, reaching $87.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2%. This future expansion is driven by increased demand for sustainable agricultural practices, broader availability of organic products in retail markets, strengthened government support for organic initiatives, rising investments in commercial organic farming, and a growing preference for eco-friendly agricultural inputs. Key trends expected to influence the market include a surge in demand for chemical-free fruits and vegetables, an increase in organic farming acreage, a shift toward fresh and nutrient-dense diets, strengthening of localized organic supply chains, and wider use of natural pest and soil management techniques.

Understanding Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Organic fruits and vegetables are cultivated without using synthetic pesticides, herbicides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), or artificial fertilizers, following natural farming principles. Such produce is often considered fresher and may offer additional dietary antioxidants, contributing to overall health.

Health Concerns and Lifestyle Factors Fueling Market Demand

Increasing health awareness and the rise of lifestyle-related diseases are key drivers behind the growing popularity of organic fruits and vegetables. Health concerns encompass physical and mental conditions that impact well-being, while lifestyle diseases typically result from unhealthy habits such as poor diet, inactivity, and substance use. Conditions like diabetes and obesity fall into this category. Consuming organic produce helps reduce pesticide exposure, which can be beneficial for managing these health issues.

For example, in May 2024, Diabetes UK—a leading UK charity supporting patients and healthcare professionals—reported that approximately 4.4 million people in the UK were diagnosed with diabetes during 2022-23. Among them, about 8% have type 1 diabetes, while type 2 diabetes accounts for roughly 90%, with the remainder comprising less common diabetes types. Additionally, data from the World Heart Federation in March 2023 highlighted that around 2.3 billion adults and children worldwide are overweight or obese. Given current trends, this figure is expected to rise to 2.7 billion by 2025. Such statistics underline how increasing health concerns and lifestyle diseases are pushing consumers toward organic options.

Regional Breakdown and Market Outlook for Organic Produce

In 2025, North America stood as the largest market for organic fruits and vegetables. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth throughout the coming years. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in organic agriculture.

