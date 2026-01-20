Global Market Report on Flowers and Ornamental Plants 2026 | Business Expansion, Growth Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Flowers and Ornamental Plants Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flower and ornamental plant market is experiencing notable expansion, fueled by evolving consumer preferences and increased interest in greenery for both indoor and outdoor spaces. This sector is tapping into cultural traditions and modern lifestyle trends that emphasize the aesthetic and environmental benefits of plants. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key factors shaping its future.

Flower and Ornamental Plant Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The flower and ornamental plant market has witnessed significant growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $50.54 billion in 2025 to $55.67 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This historical growth can be linked to the enduring cultural significance of flowers, the expansion of traditional floriculture markets, a surge in household gardening activities, increased greenhouse farming, and heightened demand for ornamental landscaping.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $83.47 billion by 2030 with an even stronger CAGR of 10.7%. This forecasted expansion is driven by factors such as the growing popularity of indoor plants, the rising incorporation of ornamental plants in corporate environments, the surge in online flower sales, a heightened preference for environmentally friendly décor, and an increasing demand for curated floral designs. Key trends include the rising appeal of decorative indoor plants, growing interest in seasonal and exotic cut flowers, broader use of plants for aesthetic landscaping and urban greening, a shift toward low-maintenance species like succulents, and the flourishing culture of flower gifting in both homes and businesses.

Defining Flower and Ornamental Plants

Flower and ornamental plants are primarily cultivated for their visual appeal, serving purposes such as screening, highlighting features, acting as specimen plants, or adding color and decoration. These plants are typically grown in flower gardens to showcase their flowers and enhance the beauty of the space. Their main function is ornamental, focusing on aesthetic enhancement rather than utility.

Growing Interest in Indoor Plants Fuels Market Demand

An important factor propelling the flower and ornamental plant market is the rising appetite for indoor plants and flowers within residential spaces. Indoor plants, which are cultivated inside homes and offices, can thrive year-round when provided sufficient sunlight, even if they are traditionally warm-weather species. These plants offer multiple benefits, including stress reduction and improvements in creativity, productivity, and concentration.

Supporting this growth, a report from April 2023 by the National Gardening Association, a US-based organization, revealed that over one-third of households planned to increase their spending on lawn and gardening products in 2023 compared to 2022. This trend underscores the rising demand for indoor greenery in homes, which is an important driver behind the market’s expansion.

Geographic Highlights and Regional Market Insights

In terms of regional presence, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for flowers and ornamental plants in 2025. The comprehensive market coverage includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These regions collectively contribute to the diverse and growing demand for ornamental plants worldwide, reflecting varied cultural practices and environmental conditions.

