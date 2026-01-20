Landscaping Services Market Trends 2026-2030: Regional Analysis and Market Size Evaluation

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscaping services industry has seen remarkable growth recently, driven by a combination of urban development and increasing investment in outdoor spaces. As awareness of sustainability and aesthetic appeal rises, this sector is set to experience even more rapid expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional highlights, and future outlook for landscaping services.

Strong Growth Prospects for the Landscaping Services Market Size

The landscaping services market growth has demonstrated significant expansion and is projected to continue on this upward trajectory. From $668.97 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $741.53 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This past growth stems from factors such as the development of urban green spaces, increased spending on residential landscaping, enhancements in commercial properties, wider availability of garden maintenance services, and early shifts toward sustainable landscaping practices.

Outlook Points to Rapid Expansion in Landscaping Services Market by 2030

Looking ahead, the landscaping services market is forecast to surge further, reaching $1123.53 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9%. Key contributors to this growth include greater demand for climate-resilient landscaping, the adoption of smart irrigation technologies, increased investment in outdoor living areas, a stronger focus on biodiversity-friendly landscape designs, and municipal initiatives aimed at beautification. Emerging trends during this period highlight the growing use of eco-friendly materials, customized outdoor aesthetics, water-efficient irrigation methods, enhanced soil and plant health management, and the integration of multifunctional hardscape elements.

Understanding Landscaping Services and Their Scope

Landscaping services encompass a variety of offerings beyond construction that contribute to capital improvements of land, such as sodding and sowing. These services aim to improve both the functionality and visual appeal of outdoor spaces through planning, installation, and maintenance. They cover the management of plants, trees, shrubs, flowers, lawns, as well as hardscape features like patios, walkways, and retaining walls.

How Growth in Real Estate is Boosting Demand for Landscaping Services

One of the primary factors propelling the landscaping services market is the expansion of the real estate sector. Real estate activities, which include buying, selling, leasing, and managing land and buildings, often involve landscaping to enhance the attractiveness and utility of properties. For example, in June 2023, data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that privately owned home completions in the U.S. reached 1,518,000 in May 2023—an increase of 5.0 percent compared to May 2022 and 9.5 percent above the revised figure for April 2023. This ongoing rise in real estate development is directly fueling demand for landscaping services.

Which Regions Are Leading the Landscaping Services Market Expansion

In terms of regional performance, North America held the largest share of the landscaping services market in 2025. The industry analysis also covers other key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and opportunities.

