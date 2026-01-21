NukeProof Alliance launches to bring data sovereignty back to Europe

NukeProof Alliance

New initiative unites European infrastructure and technology companies to deliver trusted, future-proof alternatives to foreign-controlled cloud infrastructure

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NukeProof Alliance today announced its launch, bringing together a coalition of European data infrastructure, cloud and technology providers with a shared mission to protect and restore Europe’s data sovereignty.The Alliance aims to provide Europe with a credible alternative to foreign hyperscale cloud providers by enabling data to be stored, processed and governed entirely within Europe, under European law.US-based hyperscalers dominate the European cloud market, controlling a majority share of infrastructure used across the region. As a result, vast volumes of European data are subject to extraterritorial legal frameworks and foreign jurisdiction, creating growing concerns around sovereignty, security and long-term strategic independence.“Right now, Europe doesn’t control European data. Our precious information is in the hands of oligarchs and mega corporations based on the other side of the world. We need local systems that protect the IP of European businesses and safely house your personal information,” said Antti Pennanen, CEO and founder of SpaceTime.Data sovereignty has moved from a technical consideration to an issue of national and economic security. European businesses are increasingly aware that where their data is stored, who operates the infrastructure and which laws apply can have material implications for compliance, risk management and geopolitical exposure.The NukeProof Alliance was formed by Finland-headquartered data storage provider SpaceTime which works with over 6,000 organisations and more than 100 public sector entities.The Alliance will support the development of a new protocol to unite compute resources in Europe to provide a solution that removes the complexity from developers to utilise European infrastructure. The technology improves on the existing performance, resilience and scale of products currently offered by hyperscalers.The Alliance promotes a shared set of principles focused on sovereign ownership, transparent governance and infrastructure designed to withstand legal, operational and geopolitical shocks. Its members will collaborate to offer interoperable solutions spanning storage, cloud services, and data protection, all of which are tailored to the needs of European enterprises and public sector organizations.At launch, the NukeProof Alliance brings together founding members from across Europe, with additional partners expected to join in the coming months. The Alliance will engage with policymakers, regulators and industry stakeholders to support the development of a resilient, competitive and sovereign European data ecosystem.More information about the NukeProof Alliance, its manifesto and goals can be found at nukeproof.org

