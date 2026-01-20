The Cut Flowers Market is Projected to Reach $46.98 Billion by 2030, Growing at a 4.9% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cut flowers market has been steadily evolving, influenced by both traditional practices and emerging consumer trends. As demand grows across various sectors, including events and lifestyle applications, this market is set to experience continued expansion. Below is a detailed overview of the market’s forecast, key drivers, regional influence, and notable trends shaping its future.

Steady Expansion Forecast for the Cut Flowers Market from 2025 to 2030
The cut flowers market size has shown consistent growth in recent years and is expected to continue this trajectory. It is projected to rise from $36.94 billion in 2025 to $38.74 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This increase during the historical period has been fueled by the sustained popularity of traditional floriculture, growing cultural uses of flowers, the expansion of global flower trade networks, greater greenhouse flower production, and rising demand from wedding and event industries. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow steadily to reach $46.98 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 4.9%. Factors supporting this future growth include the rise of online floral retail platforms, a stronger focus on sustainable flower farming methods, increased interest in specialty and rare flowers, expanded export opportunities internationally, and broader use of flowers in lifestyle and wellness contexts. Key trends emerging over the forecast period involve greater demand for premium and exotic cut flowers, the growing popularity of floral gifting for special occasions, increased availability of subscription services and online flower sales, enhanced use of flowers in aromatherapy and wellness products, and seasonal spikes linked to holidays and events.

Understanding Cut Flowers and Their Uses
Cut flowers are defined as flowers that have been harvested from their parent plants, cultivated either in controlled environments like greenhouses or open fields. Their primary purpose is decorative or ornamental, often used to beautify spaces or as part of events and personal celebrations.

Wedding Decorations as a Major Driver for Cut Flowers Market Growth
One of the significant factors propelling the cut flowers market is the increasing expenditure on wedding decorations. These decorations encompass a wide range of elements designed to enhance the ambiance and visual appeal of wedding venues, including floral arrangements, lighting, centerpieces, backdrops, linens, and ceremonial arches. The rising consumer demand for unique, personalized weddings that reflect individual styles is encouraging higher spending in this area. Cut flowers play a crucial role here, commonly featured in bouquets, table centerpieces, and venue décor, adding elegance, vibrant color, and a touch of natural beauty to ceremonies. For example, in February 2024, a survey by The Knot Worldwide, a US-based wedding planning company, involving 9,318 married couples in the United States found that the average combined spending on wedding ceremonies and receptions in 2023 reached $35,000—an increase of $5,000 compared to 2022. Additionally, approximately 30% of couples incorporated sustainable or eco-friendly components into their weddings, including floral décor. This trend highlights how increased wedding-related expenditures are expected to continue driving demand for cut flowers.

Overview of Regional Leaders in the Cut Flowers Market
In terms of regional market share, Europe held the largest position in the cut flowers market as of 2025. The market analysis covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive understanding of global market distribution and growth patterns.

