Uttar Pradesh Tourism Set to Showcase Its Diverse Tourism Offerings at FITUR 2026

UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Taj Mahal, Agra Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi is one of the twelve revered Jyotirlinga The breathtaking visual spectacle of Deepawali celebration at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh during Deepotsav Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 setting two Guinness World Records (Archive Image)

Uttar Pradesh is home to diverse spiritual, cultural and heritage tourism offerings - Hon’ble Minister Mr. Jaiveer Singh

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh, one of India’s most vibrant and culturally rich states, offers a unique confluence of history, spirituality, and living traditions. Uttar Pradesh Tourism is set to participate in the 46th edition of Feria Internacional de Turismo (FITUR), scheduled from January 21 to 25, 2026, in Madrid, Spain, at the renowned exhibition venue IFEMA MADRID.FITUR is one of the world’s leading tourism trade fairs, bringing together global tourism stakeholders for conferences, business-to-business meetings, and high-impact networking sessions. The event provides an important platform for travel buyers and sellers to forge meaningful international partnerships.Uttar Pradesh Tourism will be represented at Hall 8, Stand 8F01, where the state will highlight its rich and diverse tourism portfolio, with a strong focus on spiritual, cultural, heritage and emerging niche tourism experiences to a global audience.Uttar Pradesh Tourism at FITUR 2026: Showcasing India’s Spiritual and Cultural HeartlandUttar Pradesh Tourism aims to present the depth and diversity of the state’s offerings from its revered spiritual circuits and historic forts to the enduring fragrance legacy of Kannauj and vibrant cultural festivals through its participation at FITUR 2026. The participation underscores the state’s commitment to engaging with international stakeholders and positioning Uttar Pradesh as a premier global destination for spiritual, cultural, heritage and perfume tourism.Hon’ble Minister for Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jaiveer Singh, said “We are committed to transforming Uttar Pradesh into the spiritual and cultural capital of global tourism. The state is a sacred odyssey - the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, the land where Lord Buddha lived and preached and home to one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas, Shri Kashi Vishwanath. Uttar Pradesh offers travelers an opportunity to explore destinations that inspire reflection, connection and timeless journeys.”Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Mr. Amrit Abhijat said Uttar Pradesh proudly reflects rich legacy of heritage and culture in India. Our goal is to attract global travel trade professionals and enthusiasts while positioning Uttar Pradesh as India’s leading tourist destination and affirming a safe, welcoming and enriching experiences.Director General, Tourism Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Ved Pati Misra (IAS), added we are continually striving to promote the state’s rich heritage and vibrant cultural tapestry. Our participation at FITUR 2026 reflects our commitment to showcasing key attractions such as our spiritual circuits, the UNESCO World Heritage Site Taj Mahal, eco-tourism destinations, the Perfume Capital of India - Kannauj and much more on a major international platform.Uttar Pradesh: The Heart of India’s Spiritual HeritageRevered as the cradle of India’s spiritual legacy, Uttar Pradesh offers transformative journeys connected to the lives and teachings of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva and Lord Buddha. Iconic destinations such as Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj’s sacred confluence, Varanasi and Agra’s Taj Mahal form the foundation of the state’s global appeal. Beyond spirituality, Uttar Pradesh is equally renowned for its architectural marvels, historic cities like Lucknow, the Perfume Capital Kannauj and grand annual cultural celebrations such as Dev Deepawali, Mahakumbh, Rangotsav, Taj Utsav and Deepotsav.Well connected through international gateways at Delhi and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh offers a diverse, accessible, and immersive tourism landscape inviting global travelers to experience the depth of India’s spiritual heritage and cultural richness.

Deepotsav 2025 – The World’s Grandest Festival of Lights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.