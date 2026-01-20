iQIBLA launches a festive surprise for children: aMan K2 kid's smartwatch users can upgrade to QIMI AI for free

iQIBLA Brand LOGO iQIBLA, always serves to protect and celebrate the faith of every generation Qimi_ More Than an AI, A Friend for the Soul Faith Assistant on the Child's Path to Growth We Created Qimi AI for Our Children_ A New Chapter for iQIBLA aMan K2

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Ramadan 2026 approaches, iQIBLA, the leading technology brand for Muslims, has announced a heartwarming initiative: all aMan K2 smartwatch users can upgrade online for free to access QIMI AI, an intelligent chat software designed specifically for Muslim children. This innovative move aims to provide children with a growth companion that combines technology and faith, making Islamic cultural education more vivid and engaging.

QIMI AI: More Than Just a Chatbot, a True Growth Companion

QIMI AI is an intelligent chat software developed by the iQIBLA team over the past five years, with a core purpose that goes far beyond traditional voice assistants. It is not only a ‘virtual teacher’ for children to practice Arabic but also a patient and wise ‘Islamic cultural mentor.’ Through natural conversation, QIMI AI helps children immerse themselves in learning their mother tongue and the language of the Quran in daily life, while answering their questions about the world and providing age-appropriate responses aligned with Islamic values.

“We hope QIMI AI can become a ‘silent mentor’ for children as they grow,” said the iQIBLA product manager. “Through storytelling, language interaction, and knowledge Q&A, it subtly cultivates children’s wisdom and spirituality, making Islamic education no longer confined to the classroom.”

Three Core Functions to Create an Immersive Cultural Experience

1. Arabic Language Bridge: QIMI AI supports fluent Arabic communication, helping children improve their language skills through daily dialogue while learning classic expressions from the Quran.

2. Faith and Knowledge Q&A: Addressing children’s curiosity, QIMI AI provides answers in the fields of science, history, morals, and more, ensuring content is consistent with Islamic teachings and free from misleading information.

3. Islamic Storyteller: Using stories of the prophets and Islamic history as material, QIMI AI transforms traditional lessons into engaging bedtime stories, allowing children to reflect on history after lights out and fostering a love for their faith.

Ramadan Gift: Free Upgrade, Experience It Now

To celebrate Ramadan 2026, iQIBLA will open the free QIMI AI upgrade to all aMan K2 users. Parents simply need to complete a simple procedure through the smartwatch’s built-in online system to unlock this feature for their children. The upgraded aMan K2 will turn into a 'cultural learning terminal,' letting children experience the charm of Islamic culture with the companionship of technology.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection and growth, and through QIMI AI, we hope technology can become a bridge connecting faith and the future,” emphasized the founder of iQIBLA.

