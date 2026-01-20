CBP officers save a mother and two children in an overturned car outside Minneapolis

Northfield, MN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to Operation Metro Surge helped rescue a mother and two children from a vehicle that rolled into an embankment Sunday Jan. 18.

The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. (CST), when the officers were traveling northbound on I-35. The officers directed a civilian bystander to contact emergency medical services while the officers broke the vehicle's window and helped the family safely exit the car. No serious nor life-threating injuries were observed.

“Despite daily assaults and political demonization, brave officers and agents from CBP and ICE are doing the hard work of not only arresting and removing criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota’s streets,” said CBP Assistant Commissioner Hilton Beckham. “But they are also making American communities safer through heroic acts like this that are often ignored by biased media amidst the chaos created by local leaders in Minnesota.”

Emergency medical services and the state police were notified and assumed command of the scene. The Minnesota state police may be contacted to find out whether additional information may be available.

“CBP officers are dedicated to preserving the safety and security of all whom they encounter and regularly provide medical aid to individuals in need,” said Commander of Operation Metro Surge Gregory Bovino. “This is a great example of how our officers and agents react quickly to save lives whenever and wherever they can.”