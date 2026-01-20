Eros Innovation Forays into AIVidya, Launches Ethical AI Education Platform for the Creative Arts Industry

Eros Innovation Launches Eros AIVidya to Train the Next Generation of Filmmakers, Actors, Musicians, and Creators Using Ethically Trained Eros GenAI Models

MUMBAI, INDIA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation today announced its strategic foray into education with the launch of Eros AIVidya, a next-generation learning initiative designed to re-skill and empower the creative arts industry through ethically trained artificial intelligence.Conceived as a modern Gurukul for the AI age, Eros AIVidya integrates creativity, culture, and technology to enable students and professionals to become AI-augmented filmmakers, actors, writers, singers, music composers, and digital creators, using advanced AI tools purpose-built for the creative economy. The first AIVidya Centre will be implemented in partnership with Achariya Educational Public Trust, which administers institutions affiliated with Pondicherry University.AI for Creative Expression, Not ReplacementEros AIVidya is built on the principle that AI should amplify human creativity, not replace it. The platform leverages Eros GenAI models, trained ethically on licensed content, proprietary intellectual property, and culturally grounded datasets - ensuring responsible, transparent, and industry-compliant AI usage.Students will gain hands-on experience with AI tools across:• Film direction, screenwriting, and story development• Acting, performance augmentation, and digital avatars• Music composition, voice synthesis, and sound design• Virtual production, VFX, and immersive storytelling• Ethical AI governance and creative-rights protectionThe curriculum is aligned with real-world creative workflows, preparing learners for careers across cinema, OTT platforms, music, gaming, animation, and immersive media.Achariya Named First Implementation PartnerAs the first physical implementation of the AIVidya model, Eros Innovation has partnered with Achariya Educational Public Trust, which administers Achariya College of Engineering Technology and Achariya Arts and Science College, institutions affiliated with Pondicherry University.Through this collaboration, a Centre for Ethical AI & Creative Technologies will be established on the Achariya campus, serving as the launchpad for AI Vidya’s academic and industry programs.The Centre will include:• AI compute labs powered by Eros GenAI models• Virtual production and immersive-media studios• Music, voice, and performance AI laboratories• Faculty development programs, industry masterclasses, and live projects• Accredited academic delivery under university normsAcademic governance will remain with the Achariya institutions, while Eros AIVidya will lead curriculum design, AI infrastructure, and industry integration.A Blueprint for India’s Creative-AI Talent EconomyEros AIVidya is envisioned as a scalable national and global model, with plans to expand across multiple institutions, disciplines, and regions. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between traditional education and the rapidly evolving creative economy by combining:• Ethical AI• Cultural and creative literacy• Industry-ready skills• Future employment pathwaysThrough this approach, Eros Innovation seeks to contribute meaningfully to India’s ambition of becoming a global hub for creative, ethical, and culturally rooted AI talent.Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder, Eros Innovation, said: “Eros AIVidya represents our belief that the future of education lies at the intersection of creativity, ethics, and technology. Through ethically trained Eros GenAI models and strong academic partnerships like Achariya, we are building a new pathway for creators to thrive in the AI era - without compromising values, rights, or artistic integrity.”Dr. J. Arawindhan, Managing Director, Achariya Group of Educational Institutions, said:“This partnership with Eros Innovation enables us to establish an Immersive AI and Ethical Technology Centre at Achariya, integrating artificial intelligence and industry-led training into our academic ecosystem. Eros Innovation’s leadership in ethical AI and creative technologies gives this initiative strong industry relevance, and reflects our commitment to world-class education and preparing students with future-ready skills.”Eros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural-technology group building one of the world’s most advanced ecosystems across AI, entertainment, wellness, education and deep-tech infrastructure.With operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and headquarters in the Isle of Man, Eros Innovation sits at the intersection of media, technology, and finance. Anchored by over $1 billion in assets, a $2 billion independent valuation, and zero debt, the company combines disciplined capital allocation with deep IP ownership. Eros Innovation is building a globally exportable blueprint for ethical, sovereign AI systems across healthcare, entertainment, wellness, and education.Its ecosystem spans:Eros GenAI - Sovereign Generative AI Stack (with IIT Chennai)Eros Universe - Global AI Creator & Immersive Experience PlatformEros Brahmand Studios - AI-Native Cinematic & Cultural UniversesEros Tokenex - Tokenised IP & Digital Asset EconomyEros AIPark - Sovereign AI, Quantum & Deep-Tech InfrastructureEros LifeScience - Longevity, Wellness & Soul-TechEros AIVidya - Dharmic AI, Knowledge & Education Systems

