Dates Market Expected to Grow to USD 41.23 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%

It will grow from $29.87 billion in 2025 to $31.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dates market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by several factors including changing consumer preferences and expanding cultivation areas. As more people become aware of the nutritional benefits of dates and their versatile applications, the market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, the driving forces behind its expansion, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping this sector.

Current Market Size and Growth Projections for the Dates Market

The dates market growth has witnessed robust growth over recent years, with its value rising from $29.87 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $31.76 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This expansion is largely due to sustained traditional consumption, increased date farming particularly in Middle Eastern regions, heightened awareness of dates’ nutritional advantages, and their growing use in bakery products and export-oriented cultivation. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $41.23 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7%. Drivers for this future growth include a rising preference for plant-based sweeteners, the incorporation of dates in dietary supplements, the growth of organic date farming, broader use in sports and energy foods, and the surge in online retail sales. Key trends expected to influence the market include the demand for natural sweeteners, popularity of nutrient-rich and functional foods, expansion of specialty and premium date varieties, and increased use of dates in packaged and convenience food products.

Understanding Dates and Their Characteristics

Dates come from the date palm tree, scientifically named Phoenix dactylifera. These fruits are primarily grown in tropical and subtropical climates worldwide. They are oval-shaped and contain a single seed or pit inside. Known for their sweet flavor and high nutritional content, dates are a staple fruit widely consumed for both taste and health benefits.

Health Awareness as a Major Growth Driver in the Dates Market

One of the primary factors pushing the dates market forward is the growing health consciousness among consumers. This trend reflects heightened awareness about chronic diseases, personalized health management, social influences promoting wellness, and a general desire for longer, healthier lives. Dates are often included in health-focused diets because they enhance nutrient density and offer various health benefits such as boosting sexual stamina, alleviating alcohol intoxication, and providing medicinal effects like easing constipation, supporting intestinal health, and combating anemia. For example, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based non-profit organization, reported that 54% of Americans followed a specific diet or eating pattern during the previous year. Among these individuals, protein intake goals increased from 59% in 2022 to 67% in 2023, reaching 71% in 2024. Additionally, around half of consumers aimed to increase their intake of fresh foods, which are widely considered the healthiest options. This rising health awareness is a significant factor driving demand for dates.

Regional Growth Outlook in the Dates Industry

In 2025, the Middle East and Africa region accounted for the largest share of the dates market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers a broad range of geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed perspective on regional market dynamics and growth potential.

