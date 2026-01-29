Tom Jackobs Says Gratitude Is a Measurable Growth Strategy for Ethical Sales in 2026
Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ framework teaches practices how to use gratitude-based follow-up to strengthen trust, renewals, and referrals.
Jackobs, creator of Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ teaches teams to guide decisions without pressure or rigid scripts. “Gratitude builds safety,” he said. “When clients feel respected, they return, they renew, and they refer.”
He emphasizes that gratitude must be specific, tied to the client’s stated goal, and paired with one clear next step. His January “Gratitude-Driven Follow-Up” approach is: name what you appreciate, restate their goal in their words, offer one doable next step, give an easy choice (like two appointment times), and close with permission so the client controls the pace. Jackobs says this works especially well when prospects are busy, uncertain, or need to talk with a spouse.
About Tom Jackobs: Los Angeles-based practice growth strategist helping private-pay health and wellness professionals improve conversions, retention, and referrals with Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ and Keep with HEART.
