Tom Jackobs Says Gratitude Is a Measurable Growth Strategy for Ethical Sales in 2026

Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ framework teaches practices how to use gratitude-based follow-up to strengthen trust, renewals, and referrals.

Gratitude builds safety,” he said. “When clients feel respected, they return, they renew, and they refer.” — Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gratitude messaging spikes in December, then fades in January. Practice growth strategist and international speaker Tom Jackobs says that drop-off is a missed growth lever for private-pay health and wellness practices, because consistent, specific gratitude is one of the simplest tools for ethical follow-up.Jackobs, creator of Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ teaches teams to guide decisions without pressure or rigid scripts. “Gratitude builds safety,” he said. “When clients feel respected, they return, they renew, and they refer.”He emphasizes that gratitude must be specific, tied to the client’s stated goal, and paired with one clear next step. His January “Gratitude-Driven Follow-Up” approach is: name what you appreciate, restate their goal in their words, offer one doable next step, give an easy choice (like two appointment times), and close with permission so the client controls the pace. Jackobs says this works especially well when prospects are busy, uncertain, or need to talk with a spouse.Learn more at https://TomJackobs.com About Tom Jackobs: Los Angeles-based practice growth strategist helping private-pay health and wellness professionals improve conversions, retention, and referrals with Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ and Keep with HEART.Media Contact: Tom Jackobs |tom@tomjackobs.com |713-240-1529Checkout Tom’s new article that talks about Sales leadership coaching for small teams

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.