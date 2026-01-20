Ethereal Consulting Announces Key Management Promotions in 2025

Ethereal Consulting announces 2025 management promotions, highlighting rapid team growth, new offices, and an ambitious vision for national expansion in 2026

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethereal Consulting Announces Key Management Promotions in 2025Ethereal Consulting, a direct marketing company, proudly commemorates two pivotal management promotions made in 2025 under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer Gildas Kodjo. In 2025, two high-performing team members, Chance Ogle and Chris St. Fort, were elevated to management roles, each launching new offices and driving exponential growth within their respective markets. These promotions reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to leadership development, team empowerment, and regional expansion.A Vision for GrowthSince its inception, Ethereal Consulting has focused on providing personal and professional advancement through personalized management, leadership, and business development programs. The firm’s operational philosophy centers on equipping motivated individuals with the training, mentorship, and strategic support required to lead. Through rigorous development programs and a culture of accountability, employees transition into managerial positions, often expanding Ethereal Consulting’s footprint across the Midwest and beyond.The promotions of Ogle and St. Fort exemplify this model in action, showcasing how personal drive, coupled with structured leadership development, speeds up professional trajectories.Ogle’s Promotion and Team Building in Terre HauteA Promising StartIn February 2025, Ogle earned a well-deserved promotion to management within Ethereal Consulting. Recognized early for his consistency, mentorship abilities, and strong performance, Ogle was selected to lead a new office in Terre Haute, IN.Ogle approached his new role with strategic focus and determination. Within a short period following his promotion, Ogle’s Terre Haute office experienced remarkable expansion. He grew his staff from the initial few to a competent team of approximately 20–25 team members. Such growth demonstrates not only Ogle’s ability to recruit and train but also his talent for retaining high-performing individuals who thrive under his guidance.The Terre Haute office has become a vibrant hub of activity and performance within Ethereal Consulting’s network. Ogle’s leadership has not only driven numerical expansion but has also strengthened the internal culture of collaboration, accountability, and professional excellence.Looking Towards 2026Ogle is projected to achieve his own management promotions, likely around February 2026. His progress underscores the potential for further career milestones and broader influence within Ethereal Consulting’s national vision. As Ogle continues to advance both his office and leadership capabilities, his story represents the model progression that Ethereal Consulting aims to cultivate across its ranks.St. Fort’s Promotion and Expansion in MarionOpening a New OfficeIn April 2025, Ethereal Consulting celebrated another significant promotion when St. Fort stepped into management. St. Fort was entrusted with opening and leading a new office in Marion, Illinois. Starting with just a few committed professionals, St. Fort’s office quickly became a center for performance and professional growth.St. Fort grew his team to approximately 30–35 members, reflecting both his operational capabilities and commitment to nurturing talent within his organization. Under St. Fort’s leadership, the Marion office has become a thriving center for business development, professional training, and community engagement.Outlook for AdvancementSt. Fort is projected to pursue further managerial promotions in 2026, with a likely milestone occurring around February. With his office performing at high levels and his leadership impact growing, St. Fort stands poised to achieve additional recognition and responsibility within the broader Ethereal Consulting framework.Expanding Impact and National VisionThe promotions of Ogle and St. Fort illustrate Ethereal Consulting’s commitment to developing leaders from within. The company places strong emphasis on training programs designed to foster strategic thinking, operational excellence, and people-centered leadership.Under the leadership of Kodjo, Ethereal Consulting continues to build a commitment to a more expansive presence. Kodjo’s 2026 goal is to establish himself as a national consultant by Spring 2026. This vision underscores Ethereal Consulting’s evolution from a regional leader in Indiana to a nationally recognized consulting partner that drives growth, innovation, and leadership excellence.About Ethereal ConsultingEthereal Consulting is a sales and marketing firm specializing in management training, leadership cultivation, and professional development. Based in Fort Wayne, IN, the company is dedicated to helping businesses elevate their visibility, expand market reach, and achieve sustainable growth while fostering career advancement opportunities for its team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.