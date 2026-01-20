Opinion Store Launches Online Consumer Panels in Central Asia & Caucasus

Expansion builds on Opinion Store’s strong Uzbekistan panel, adding consumer coverage across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opinion Store, a leading provider of online market research services, today announced the expansion of its operations to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.After over two years of successfully delivering high-quality online market research services in Uzbekistan, Opinion Store is expanding its reach by adding key consumer segments across Central Asia and the Caucasus to its proprietary portfolio. This expansion aims to enhance the company's presence and support businesses with deeper insights into evolving consumer behaviours across these new markets."These markets are of strategic importance for market research due to both their economic potential and geographic significance," said Valentin Kleyman, CEO of Opinion Store. "With the increasing demand for consumer online market research in these regions, we are excited to officially extend our capabilities and support companies in gaining valuable insights that drive their business decisions."About Opinion StoreOpinion Store is a leading provider of online market research services, specializing in consumer insights through advanced online data collection methods. The company has built a strong reputation in Uzbekistan and is now bringing its expertise to regional markets, offering reliable and actionable consumer data.

